Toto Wolff (Mercedes): "A major challenge"
The Formula 1 season is drawing to a close, but before the final chequered flag falls in Abu Dhabi on 26 November, the race weekend in Las Vegas is a highlight on the agenda. Not only the drivers are looking forward to the showdown in the US metropolis, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff is also raving: "The eyes of the sporting world will be on Formula 1 and we are looking forward to putting on a spectacular show."
The Viennese is certain: "It will be something very special for us to experience." The challenge of racing on an unknown circuit is also special, he knows, and reveals: "We have prepared as well as possible with the limited information available to us, and there are some unique features that we can expect."
"The schedule is staggered compared to other races. We will be racing at night, when temperatures are likely to be in the single digits. In addition, the track layout is unusual with lots of slow corners and long straights. This will be a big challenge for all of us and we are looking forward to taking it on," adds Wolff.
"It will also be an immense effort off the track. We have an impressive guest programme, including our own three-storey Vegas Club next to turn four. The media interest will be enormous and seeing the cars race on the Las Vegas Strip will be one of the most exciting moments of the season," says the 51-year-old.
World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 524 points
02nd Pérez 258
02nd Hamilton 226
04 Alonso 198
05th Norris 195
06th Sainz 192
07th Leclerc 170
08th Russell 156
09th Piastri 87
10. Stroll 63
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 46
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 782 points
02. Mercedes 382
03. Ferrari 362
04. McLaren 282
05. Aston Martin 261
06. Alpine 108
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12