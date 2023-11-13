Toto Wolff (Mercedes): "A major challenge"

In addition to analysing the mistakes made in Brazil, the Mercedes team has also been preparing for the GP weekend in Las Vegas. Team Principal Toto Wolff explains what the world championship participants can expect there.

The Formula 1 season is drawing to a close, but before the final chequered flag falls in Abu Dhabi on 26 November, the race weekend in Las Vegas is a highlight on the agenda. Not only the drivers are looking forward to the showdown in the US metropolis, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff is also raving: "The eyes of the sporting world will be on Formula 1 and we are looking forward to putting on a spectacular show."

The Viennese is certain: "It will be something very special for us to experience." The challenge of racing on an unknown circuit is also special, he knows, and reveals: "We have prepared as well as possible with the limited information available to us, and there are some unique features that we can expect."

"The schedule is staggered compared to other races. We will be racing at night, when temperatures are likely to be in the single digits. In addition, the track layout is unusual with lots of slow corners and long straights. This will be a big challenge for all of us and we are looking forward to taking it on," adds Wolff.

"It will also be an immense effort off the track. We have an impressive guest programme, including our own three-storey Vegas Club next to turn four. The media interest will be enormous and seeing the cars race on the Las Vegas Strip will be one of the most exciting moments of the season," says the 51-year-old.

World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 524 points

02nd Pérez 258

02nd Hamilton 226

04 Alonso 198

05th Norris 195

06th Sainz 192

07th Leclerc 170

08th Russell 156

09th Piastri 87

10. Stroll 63

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 46

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 782 points

02. Mercedes 382

03. Ferrari 362

04. McLaren 282

05. Aston Martin 261

06. Alpine 108

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



