Do the parc fermé rules still make sense?

The parc fermé rules were introduced to prevent teams from using qualifying cars and to save costs. This raises the question: do they still make sense in view of the budget cap?

The parc fermé rules were introduced in Formula 1 to prevent teams from building two different cars for qualifying and the race and thus spending a lot of money. However, because the racing teams now have to adhere to a budget cap, the question arises as to how up-to-date the corresponding regulations still are.

In Brazil, Ferrari sporting director Diego Ioverno commented on this. He explained: "We are discussing the parc fermé rules, which are about preventing the teams from doing crazy things between qualifying and the race. It's also about protecting the teams from themselves, because the engineers have a lot of imagination and sometimes the mechanics are a bit too stressed."

"I think the parc fermé rules still make sense, but we will probably relax some of them because there are other ways to control what we do," added the Italian engineer. "I don't think we will abolish them completely, but there are discussions with the FIA about how they can be adapted."

Aston Martin's performance engineer Tom McCullough agrees with his colleague from the Ferrari camp. "As Diego says, I think it's about evolving the rules to achieve what we want. The rules allow for certain changes, but from the engineers' point of view, small adjustments are obviously welcome. But I don't think we should abolish them completely."

