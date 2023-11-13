Christian Horner: High praise for Alex Albon
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Alex Albon's Formula 1 career was just twelve race weekends old when he was promoted from Toro Rosso (now AlphaTauri) to Red Bull Racing. The Londoner with Thai roots finished in the points eight times in the remaining nine race weekends of the 2019 season and was confirmed for the following season.
Albon made it onto the podium twice in 2020, finishing third in both Mugello and Bahrain. Nevertheless, he had to vacate his cockpit after the season finale in Abu Dhabi to make way for Sergio "Checo" Pérez. Albon then spent a year on the reserve bench in the premier class, competing in the DTM on the side. In 2022, he returned to the grid in Williams colours and managed to shine in a car that was not very competitive.
This is also recognised by Christian Horner, who explained in Dax Randall Shepard's podcast "eff won with DRS": "I remember in 2020 we struggled a bit with Albon because he was promoted to the team too early and we just needed someone. Checo had just won the race in Bahrain in remarkable fashion and we thought we needed someone with experience alongside Max Verstappen."
"But Alex is brilliant, he's fantastic and he also did a fantastic job for us when he moved to the reserve bench. He never complained and worked hard and I was really happy when I then found him a place at Williams. He's done well there, he's now experienced and he's certainly hardened up and is now a sought-after driver again," added the Briton, referring to the current 13th-placed driver in the world championship, who is under contract with Williams until 2024.
World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 524 points
02nd Pérez 258
02nd Hamilton 226
04 Alonso 198
05th Norris 195
06th Sainz 192
07th Leclerc 170
08th Russell 156
09th Piastri 87
10. Stroll 63
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 46
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 782 points
02. Mercedes 382
03. Ferrari 362
04. McLaren 282
05. Aston Martin 261
06. Alpine 108
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12