Christian Horner: High praise for Alex Albon

After the 2020 season, Alex Albon had to make way for Sergio Pérez at Red Bull Racing. In 2022, he returned to the starting grid with Williams - and also impressed Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner.

Alex Albon's Formula 1 career was just twelve race weekends old when he was promoted from Toro Rosso (now AlphaTauri) to Red Bull Racing. The Londoner with Thai roots finished in the points eight times in the remaining nine race weekends of the 2019 season and was confirmed for the following season.

Albon made it onto the podium twice in 2020, finishing third in both Mugello and Bahrain. Nevertheless, he had to vacate his cockpit after the season finale in Abu Dhabi to make way for Sergio "Checo" Pérez. Albon then spent a year on the reserve bench in the premier class, competing in the DTM on the side. In 2022, he returned to the grid in Williams colours and managed to shine in a car that was not very competitive.

This is also recognised by Christian Horner, who explained in Dax Randall Shepard's podcast "eff won with DRS": "I remember in 2020 we struggled a bit with Albon because he was promoted to the team too early and we just needed someone. Checo had just won the race in Bahrain in remarkable fashion and we thought we needed someone with experience alongside Max Verstappen."

"But Alex is brilliant, he's fantastic and he also did a fantastic job for us when he moved to the reserve bench. He never complained and worked hard and I was really happy when I then found him a place at Williams. He's done well there, he's now experienced and he's certainly hardened up and is now a sought-after driver again," added the Briton, referring to the current 13th-placed driver in the world championship, who is under contract with Williams until 2024.

World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 524 points

02nd Pérez 258

02nd Hamilton 226

04 Alonso 198

05th Norris 195

06th Sainz 192

07th Leclerc 170

08th Russell 156

09th Piastri 87

10. Stroll 63

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 46

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 782 points

02. Mercedes 382

03. Ferrari 362

04. McLaren 282

05. Aston Martin 261

06. Alpine 108

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



