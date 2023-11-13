Mercedes: Preparing for the highlight in Las Vegas

The Mercedes team has invested a lot in the Las Vegas race weekend. The second-to-last showdown of the season is a unique challenge both on and off the track.

"The race in Las Vegas is a huge undertaking," explains Victoria Johnson, Marketing Operations Director at Mercedes. This applies to the team both on and off the track. It is one of the biggest events in the history of the sport and will present unique challenges.

"Planning a race like Las Vegas takes about a year," adds Johnson. Grands Prix like this one and the one in Miami "have opened up new marketing opportunities and a new audience for us to tap into. The team has invested a lot in these two races.

This includes the three-storey Mercedes hospitality centre with a view of the race track, the so-called Vegas Club. It's a huge logistical undertaking, but one that creates new opportunities for hospitality at events.

For the teams focussed on running the cars, Las Vegas will be just as big a challenge. "Temperatures are expected to drop to four or five degrees Celsius overnight. That's very unusual for a Formula 1 race," explains Ron Meadows.

The Mercedes sports director says: "Normally it's warmer. Everyone thinks it's going to be 35 degrees in Las Vegas during the day, but we think it's going to be between 15 and 18 degrees during the day and very hot at night."

Riccardo Musconi, Head of Trackside Performance in the works team of the star brand, adds: "Another challenge will be the time zone. We will be working to a Suzuka schedule, which means we will be working during the Japanese Grand Prix, but in the USA. People in the factory will be turning up for work at 2am."

But there are also other factors to consider. "It will be a brand new track surface. We don't know exactly what it will be like. Nobody will know until we show up in Las Vegas and start driving around. I think that will be the key element of the weekend," Musconi continues.

