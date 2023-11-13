Nico Hülkenberg on Las Vegas: "This is unique"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
For years, Formula 1 organisers have been trying to realise a race in Las Vegas, but this year the time has finally come: the GP stars will line up on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit this week and Nico Hülkenberg is also looking forward to it. The German says: "We've been talking about this race all year, so I'm happy that it's finally just around the corner."
"This will be another race for the team and I want to give us and the fans a good result, even if it will be tough," adds the Haas driver. The track is new territory for all drivers, he emphasises. And he explains: "No driver can really prepare well for this race, which is why the practice sessions are very important."
"Normally I don't do a track inspection on Thursday, but I could make an exception here, it would be a unique view of the Vegas Strip," reveals Hülkenberg, who also talks about the biggest challenges.
"It's unique that we'll be contesting a race weekend in such low temperatures, we'll see how tricky it will be to get the tyres up to working temperature," he explains with a view to the forecast, which predicts cold conditions of up to 5 degrees Celsius.
World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 524 points
02nd Pérez 258
02nd Hamilton 226
04 Alonso 198
05th Norris 195
06th Sainz 192
07th Leclerc 170
08th Russell 156
09th Piastri 87
10. Stroll 63
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 46
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 782 points
02. Mercedes 382
03. Ferrari 362
04. McLaren 282
05. Aston Martin 261
06. Alpine 108
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12