Nico Hülkenberg on Las Vegas: "This is unique"

Nico Hülkenberg knows that his Haas racer is not currently delivering great results. Nevertheless, he is looking forward to the next test of strength. Because a unique race awaits him in Las Vegas.

For years, Formula 1 organisers have been trying to realise a race in Las Vegas, but this year the time has finally come: the GP stars will line up on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit this week and Nico Hülkenberg is also looking forward to it. The German says: "We've been talking about this race all year, so I'm happy that it's finally just around the corner."

"This will be another race for the team and I want to give us and the fans a good result, even if it will be tough," adds the Haas driver. The track is new territory for all drivers, he emphasises. And he explains: "No driver can really prepare well for this race, which is why the practice sessions are very important."

"Normally I don't do a track inspection on Thursday, but I could make an exception here, it would be a unique view of the Vegas Strip," reveals Hülkenberg, who also talks about the biggest challenges.

"It's unique that we'll be contesting a race weekend in such low temperatures, we'll see how tricky it will be to get the tyres up to working temperature," he explains with a view to the forecast, which predicts cold conditions of up to 5 degrees Celsius.

World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 524 points

02nd Pérez 258

02nd Hamilton 226

04 Alonso 198

05th Norris 195

06th Sainz 192

07th Leclerc 170

08th Russell 156

09th Piastri 87

10. Stroll 63

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 46

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 782 points

02. Mercedes 382

03. Ferrari 362

04. McLaren 282

05. Aston Martin 261

06. Alpine 108

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



