Pierre Gasly: "You don't have a big circle of friends"

The Formula 1 drivers are very popular. But the circle of friends is limited, says Pierre Gasly. He says: "You get to know a lot of people, but you can only really rely on a few."

Wherever the Formula 1 drivers appear, they are surrounded by fans. The admiration for the heroes of the racetrack is great, as is the interest in them - as a glance at social media alone proves. However, not every driver has many private friendships. Pierre Gasly reveals in the "Beyond The Grid" podcast: "In Formula 1, you get to know a lot of people, but you can only really rely on and trust a few of them because we are on the road so much and don't spend much time at home."

"You don't have a big circle of friends, you don't have many really close friends when you're racing in Formula 1," reveals the Frenchman, who says of his life as a GP star: "It's a life that's hard to explain and I often feel uncomfortable talking about the experiences I've had because it makes it sound like you're arrogant and bragging about certain things. I know that's not normal."

Gasly gets on particularly well with Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc. He says: "Sometimes I have these moments where I think my life is a Hollywood film. That's why I like the conversations I can have with Charles, because I know that we don't judge each other when we talk about our lives."

"I can then talk openly and he understands me as much as I understand him. Of course you want to stay grounded and enjoy every single moment, but I've learnt that there are certain things you can share and others you have to be a little more careful about," adds the Alpine rider.

