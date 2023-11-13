Bernie Ecclestone: Criticism of GP in Las Vegas

Many World Championship participants and GP fans are looking forward to the upcoming race weekend in Las Vegas. Former Formula 1 circus director Bernie Ecclestone is not one of them. He criticises the street race.

Since Formula 1 announced the race in Las Vegas, anticipation has been high among the world championship participants. The street race on the famous Las Vegas Strip is set to be one of the major highlights of the season and the stars of the paddock will be going full throttle both on and off the track. The fans are also eagerly awaiting the upcoming weekend.

However, there is no sign of euphoria from former Formula 1 CEO Bernie Ecclestone, even though two races were held in Las Vegas under his leadership. The master builder of the modern premier class recently gave an interview with "NOS" in which he stated bluntly: "I'm not really looking forward to it. Why not? Because it has nothing to do with Formula 1."

The 93-year-old Briton, who had to hand over the Formula 1 sceptre in January 2017, also emphasised that he is fundamentally in favour of expanding the world championship calendar. He explained: "I am delighted that the sport is developing all over the world. I was the one who popularised Formula 1 outside of Europe. After all, this is a world championship and not a European championship."

With 24 GP weekends next year, there are more World Championship rounds planned than ever before. The calendar for 2024 also includes the race in China, which has not been held since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

