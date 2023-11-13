Las Vegas: Bumpy track, milestones & a tragedy

The Formula 1 race weekend in Las Vegas is coming up, reason enough to take a look back at the motorsport history of the US metropolis and the car park Grand Prix of 1981 and 1982.

So now Formula 1 is back in a "player's paradise". With American owners and the support of an American-orientated film series, Formula 1 has apparently become truly at home in the USA: Three races, from Miami to Austin to (next weekend) Las Vegas. Gentlemen, get your game on!

Las Vegas has been a destination for motorsport in the past. Older Formula 1 fans may remember the car park Grand Prix on the rumble strip of the Caesar's Palace Hotel. Two races were held here, after which everyone had had enough. Where Formula 1 and the CanAm sports car series raced from 1981 to 1982, followed by CART (now IndyCar) and the TransAm touring cars until 1984, the Caesar's shopping centre and the Mirage Hotel now stand.

Two world championship decisions

The Caesar's Palace Grand Prix (3.65 km course), which was affected by the bumpy track and the desert sand that often blew in, decided the world championship both times: in 1981 in favour of fifth-placed Nelson Piquet (Williams), who benefited from the technical problems of the previous leader Carlos Reutemann (Brabham) in the first of his three titles and won the world championship by one point with the two points in Vegas. The race winner was the dethroned title defender Alan Jones - it was his last GP victory.

In 1982, the title duel was Keke Rosberg (Williams) against John Watson (McLaren) and Didier Pironi, only the Ferrari driver had been an injured spectator since his serious accident in Hockenheim. Fifth place was enough for Rosberg to win the title (with one win this season!), but second place was not enough for Watson. Michele Alboreto (Tyrrell) drove to his first of five Formula 1 victories, Mario Andretti (who had stepped in once again at Ferrari) made his Formula 1 farewell. The CanAm races of those years saw a well-known winner: Danny Sullivan.

Formula 1 left, but Andretti came back - and won the 1983 CART (Championship Auto Racing Teams) series race, which was held on a rounded rectangle (turns 1, 6 and 10 were connected by a long straight). In 1984, the winner was Tom Sneva, an Indy 500 winner.

The friendly Mario

Personal memories of the 1983 CART race and an interview with Mario Andretti an hour before the start in the "garage", a huge air dome for all the teams. Andretti, 43 at the time, answered everything and in a highly likeable manner, including my question as to why it was so "easy" to talk to drivers at CART races, whereas two years earlier, at his last Austrian GP (as an Alfa Romeo driver), he was so grumpy and bad-tempered? Andretti, quite frankly: "You know what the car was like back then. And with us (CART, note) there are fines for drivers if they don't behave properly towards sponsors or the media." An experience that will live long in the memory.

But there was also racing in the desert between the 1980s and today, more precisely 25 kilometres north-east of the Strip on the Las Vegas Speedway, an oval built in 1985 that was later given a street circuit. Since 1996, it has been a 1.5-mile superspeedway, where the Indy Racing League and then Champ Car/IndyCar used to race and where the NASCAR Cup still competes today. IRL driver Richie Hearn has held the oval lap record since 1996 with an average speed of 352.75 km/h.

And - it's hard to believe - the record holder on the 3.46-km road course is still Karl Wendlinger, who completed the lap in 1:15.394 minutes in the Dodge Viper GTS-R in 1999.

Mourning for Dan Wheldon

After the IRL and Champ Car, which later merged to form IndyCar, the monoposto races on the oval came to an end with the 2011 race. Tragedy struck on 16 October on lap 11 with a mass crash involving 15 cars. Two-time Indy 500 champion and 2005 IndyCar champion Dan Wheldon succumbed to his serious injuries shortly after the accident. The Briton was 33 years old. When his death was announced, the remaining 19 drivers drove five slow laps of honour - the last by high-ranking monoposti at Las Vegas Speedway.

But hardly anyone will be thinking about that this weekend in the big business of the most expensive Formula 1 race of all time.

World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 524 points

02 Pérez 258

02nd Hamilton 226

04 Alonso 198

05th Norris 195

06th Sainz 192

07th Leclerc 170

08th Russell 156

09th Piastri 87

10. Stroll 63

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 46

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 782 points

02. Mercedes 382

03. Ferrari 362

04. McLaren 282

05. Aston Martin 261

06. Alpine 108

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



