Nico Hülkenberg without Austin update: What Steiner says
The hopes that the entire Haas team had for the new parts for the Austin race were high. Both the drivers and team boss Günther Steiner put their fans off until the race weekend at the Circuit of the Americas, for which the US team had put together a comprehensive update package.
However, neither in Texas nor at the subsequent race in Mexico or Brazil was the long-awaited progress to be seen. And Hülkenberg dryly stated after the GP in Brazil, which he finished with no points, just like the races in Austin and Mexico: "The update is not a clear step forwards."
That is why the German decided to go out with the old car specification in Las Vegas. However, his team-mate Kevin Magnussen has the new parts on the car, as Steiner explains: "The main reason for this is that Nico felt that the old specification suited him better, and with Kevin it was the other way round. We decided to give them both what they want."
"We still have two races to go and nothing to lose, so we've tried to do what we can. We could discuss collecting data, but we have enough data, it's a decision based on what each driver favours. This puts them in a comfortable position so that they are as happy as possible with the car they get," added the South Tyrolean.
World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 524 points
02nd Pérez 258
02nd Hamilton 226
04 Alonso 198
05th Norris 195
06th Sainz 192
07th Leclerc 170
08th Russell 156
09th Piastri 87
10. Stroll 63
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 46
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 782 points
02. Mercedes 382
03. Ferrari 362
04. McLaren 282
05. Aston Martin 261
06. Alpine 108
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12