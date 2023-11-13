Nico Hülkenberg without Austin update: What Steiner says

German Haas driver Nico Hülkenberg will line up in Las Vegas without the new parts that the team introduced in Austin. Team Principal Günther Steiner explains what is behind this decision.

The hopes that the entire Haas team had for the new parts for the Austin race were high. Both the drivers and team boss Günther Steiner put their fans off until the race weekend at the Circuit of the Americas, for which the US team had put together a comprehensive update package.

However, neither in Texas nor at the subsequent race in Mexico or Brazil was the long-awaited progress to be seen. And Hülkenberg dryly stated after the GP in Brazil, which he finished with no points, just like the races in Austin and Mexico: "The update is not a clear step forwards."

That is why the German decided to go out with the old car specification in Las Vegas. However, his team-mate Kevin Magnussen has the new parts on the car, as Steiner explains: "The main reason for this is that Nico felt that the old specification suited him better, and with Kevin it was the other way round. We decided to give them both what they want."

"We still have two races to go and nothing to lose, so we've tried to do what we can. We could discuss collecting data, but we have enough data, it's a decision based on what each driver favours. This puts them in a comfortable position so that they are as happy as possible with the car they get," added the South Tyrolean.

World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 524 points

02nd Pérez 258

02nd Hamilton 226

04 Alonso 198

05th Norris 195

06th Sainz 192

07th Leclerc 170

08th Russell 156

09th Piastri 87

10. Stroll 63

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 46

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 782 points

02. Mercedes 382

03. Ferrari 362

04. McLaren 282

05. Aston Martin 261

06. Alpine 108

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



