Formula 1 back in Las Vegas: Biggest show in the world

End of March 2022: Formula 1 and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) announced that from 2023 there will once again be a world championship race in the gambling city, just like in 1981 and 1982.

The LVCVA is a federal authority and the official marketing organisation of Southern Nevada. It owns, for example, the Las Vegas Convention Centre (a site where the world's largest consumer electronics trade fair, the Consumer Electronics Show CES, takes place) and the Las Vegas Monorail.

For years, Bernie Ecclestone, the architect of modern Formula 1, had been trying to bring GP racing back to Las Vegas. However, with one condition - the racing cars should race on the Strip.

The casino owners declined with a tired smile. Their response: "Formula 1 needs Las Vegas more than Las Vegas needs Formula 1." For them, closing the Strip for weeks on end was out of the question.



But then a lot changed. Formula 1 finally got a new owner in Liberty Media and a breath of fresh air in the boardroom, with Ecclestone's successor Chase Carey and then former Ferrari team boss Stefano Domenicali.



The Netflix documentary "Drive to Survive" proved to be a popularity turbo, especially in the USA, and suddenly GP racing was sexy and desirable again.



Difference to the 1980s: The track is not an embarrassing Mickey Mouse course in the hotel car park of Caesars Palace as it was back then, but an exciting street circuit that includes the Las Vegas Strip.



Another difference to the 1980s: the return to Vegas is planned as a night race. Why night and why Saturday? Because a night race on Saturday evening attracts more people to the television in the USA than on Sunday afternoon.



A 6.201 kilometre course will allow top speeds of over 340 km/h, 14 bends and three long straights, and the race will be 50 laps long.



Course layout: On the Strip past Caesars Palace, over Flamingo Road, past the famous Bellagio Fountain and the Eiffel Tower, at the height of the Cosmopolitan Casino, turn left into Harmon Avenue. From there, turn left again and head north, past the breathtaking MSG Sphere entertainment arena, along Sands Avenue, past the Venetian Hotel and back onto the Strip at the Wynn Las Vegas.



Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei: "We see Las Vegas and Formula 1 as the perfect combination of speed and glamour. We also see this race as a unique opportunity, which is why we have decided to partner with Live Nation as promoters. The potential of Formula 1 in the USA is enormous and the Las Vegas GP will take the sport to a new level."



There will therefore be no traditional entry fee as with other world championship races, but Formula 1 will bear the financial risk. However, if Formula 1 can't turn a GP weekend in Las Vegas into a fan magnet, where can it go?



Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali: "Formula 1 will set an exclamation mark with the race in Las Vegas. We believe we are putting on the greatest show in the world here."

Las Vegas will be the third Formula 1 race in the USA in 2023, alongside Miami (Florida) in May and Austin (Texas) in October.



Formula 1 is spending a lot on Las Vegas: land has been purchased for around 240 million dollars to build a pit facility and guest areas. Liberty Media boss Greg Maffei: "Formula 1 is booming in the USA and we want to capitalise on this momentum."



Initially, there was talk of the responsible authority, the Clark County Commission, approving the World Championship race for three years, i.e. 2023, 2024 and 2025. At the beginning of 2023, the county council decided otherwise: Formula 1 has been given permission to race on the legendary Las Vegas Strip for ten years, i.e. up to and including 2032.



District Councillor James Gibson: "We see this as a long-term project. We have now paved the way for this. I am sure that the value of this event for the city will become clear in the coming years. From my point of view, there is nothing to stop the formula from staying as long as it wants."



The council has also approved the corresponding road closures in the area of the new circuit, emphasising the US Thanksgiving date. The November date will therefore remain for some time to come.



Formula 1 returns to Las Vegas, with the race taking place on the world-famous Strip in November 2023. Amazingly, the race will take place local time on Saturday, with the race starting at 10.00 pm (that's 7.00 am on Sunday morning in Europe). Starting races on Saturday is nothing new in Formula 1.

Of the 1099 F1 races since Silverstone 1950, 57 have been held on a Saturday - the last of which was the 1985 South African Grand Prix in Kyalami near Johannesburg.



Speaking of Silverstone 1950: The first Formula 1 World Championship race took place on a Saturday, and the traditional British GP was only permanently moved to a Sunday from 1984!



The 1950 World Championship got off to a strange start in terms of weekdays: the premier class made its debut on a Saturday, followed by the Monaco Grand Prix as the first Sunday race, then the Indy 500, which was part of the World Championship at the time, was held on a Tuesday!



Las Vegas becomes the sixth Formula 1 night race.



The first night race was held in Singapore in 2008, followed by the races in Abu Dhabi (from 2009), Bahrain (switched to night racing in 2014), Qatar 2021 and Saudi Arabia 2021.



Formula 1 has previously raced at ten venues in the USA: Indianapolis (1950-1960 as part of the Indy 500) and later from 2000-2007 (combination of oval and infield), Sebring (1959), Riverside (1960), Watkins Glen (1961-1980), Long Beach (1976-1983), Las Vegas (1981/1982), Detroit (1982-1988), Dallas (1984), Phoenix (1989-1991) and Austin (since 2012). Miami was added in 2022.