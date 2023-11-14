Grand Prix in Las Vegas: Shame in the USA

Greg Maffei, CEO of Formula 1 owner Liberty Media, has made it clear where the journey is heading: "Formula 1 is booming in the USA, and we want to capitalise on this momentum. The time is ripe for a third world championship round in our country."

Austin in Texas since 2012, Miami in Florida since 2022, and now Las Vegas in Nevada again. What many fans of the Netflix generation don't know: There has already been a Formula 1 World Championship race in Las Vegas, and it was unworthy of the premier class. Just as there was a Grand Prix in Texas before Austin, which was also a flop.

Las Vegas first: The 1981 World Championship final, of all places, was held in the huge car park of the Caesars Palace Hotel, where a Mickey Mouse circuit with no character was squeezed in.

Three drivers could still become world champion back then: Williams driver Carlos Reutemann (49 points), Brabham driver Nelson Piquet (38) and Ligier driver Jacques Laffite, who brought 43 world championship points with him to Nevada.



One problem for the drivers: the circuit was anti-clockwise. It was also unusually warm for the time of year during practice. Piquet had to be treated by the same masseur who normally looked after boxer Sugar Ray Leonard.



Reutemann took pole position, with Williams team-mate Alan Jones starting alongside him. The Australian and the Argentinian were sworn enemies and Jones made it clear before the race that there would be no help for Reutemann.



In the race, Jones immediately took the lead, while Reutemann immediately dropped back and only returned from the first lap in fifth place. On lap 2, things got really bad for Carlos: the fourth gear on his Williams had come off. When he was later overtaken by his world championship rival Piquet, Reutemann was as broken as his fourth gear. He only finished eighth.



Piquet had other problems: his neck gave out. He only managed to finish 1.5 seconds ahead of Laffite in fifth place, which was exactly the two points he needed to overtake Reutemann in the world championship - the Brazilian became world champion for the first time.



The race a year later was no better. The car park in question was built over in 2003. The new major Formula 1 shareholders at Liberty Media are doing better with the upcoming Las Vegas GP - the race will be held at night and will include the world-famous Vegas Strip.



And what was it like in Texas?



We don't know who approved the crazy idea of travelling to Texas in July of all months for the GP premiere in Dallas in 1984. All we know is that the track began to disintegrate in temperatures of around 40 degrees and had to be repaired in a hurry. Rapid-hardening concrete was only part of the solution. Tyre technicians from Goodyear could hardly believe their eyes when they measured the track temperature - 66 degrees! Williams driver Keke Rosberg braved the heat best and won.



The third embarrassment in terms of USA F1 circuits: Phoenix.



It is part of the bizarre history of the Formula 1 race in Phoenix, which was organised for three years, that a race with ostriches attracted more spectators than the Formula 1 World Championship race in the same year (no, really!).



We may not have been to the ostrich race, but we have been to the street GP, so we know: The spectator turnout for the Grand Prix was truly embarrassing from 1989 onwards. It was also a completely uninspiring circuit, a collection of 90-degree bends. My taxi journey shows just how popular Formula 1 was back then. I arrived at the airport and naively asked the driver to take me to the circuit.



We ended up at a dog track.