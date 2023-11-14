Ralf Schumacher to Michael: Life sometimes not fair

Ralf Schumacher remains his usual vague self when talking about the fate of his brother Michael. Michael Schumacher's lawyer Felix Damm explains why.

Time and time again, the tabloid press in Germany has produced unsavoury stories and headlines about the fate of record Formula 1 champion Michael Schumacher. With dubious journalistic tricks such as headlines that suggest something sensational, although the content is nothing but hot air.

With stories that are not stories, but mostly just rehashes, a mixture of old quotes, distorted information and mixed facts. And the unscrupulousness leaves a very bland aftertaste. Like the scandalous AI interview in "Die Aktuelle", which made headlines in the spring.

Nevertheless, many people are asking themselves: from the Schumacher family's point of view, wouldn't it make more strategic sense to clarify the open questions with a statement and then publish updates from time to time?

Wouldn't this deprive the tabloids of the basis for their stories? And finally explain to the fans where Schumi stands?

Michael Schumacher's lawyer Felix Damm recently explained in an interview with the magazine "Legal Tribune Online" (LTO): "We also considered whether a final announcement about the state of his health might be the right way to go. But that wouldn't have been the end of it and there would have had to be constantly updated status reports."

Damm believes "that the vast majority of fans can cope well" with not knowing exactly how Schumi is doing.

That's why brother Ralf Schumacher remains vague as usual when he told Bunte magazine: "Unfortunately, life isn't fair sometimes. We have to accept it".

What helps him is his family. "When I see his children Gina-Maria and Mick, my heart laughs. When someone from the family seeks my advice, I'm there. They go their own way."

