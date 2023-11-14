Stuck on Ferrari: Many disappointments are unworthy

Even with the new team boss Fred Vasseur, Ferrari is not living up to its own expectations. However, Hans-Joachim Stuck thinks highly of the Frenchman.

The current Formula 1 season is entering the home straight. Ferrari is fighting for second place in the world championship, but has clearly missed out on the title. With two races to go, Ferrari is 20 points behind Mercedes. Third place would not only be a financial setback.

For team boss Fred Vasseur, second place would at least be a small success. Even if the start under him has been bumpy. The Reds are still a long way off their own standards.

However, hopes are high that under Vasseur the fight for the world championship title is at least possible. The last time Kimi Räikkönen won the world championship crown was in 2007.

"Of course Ferrari has made some mistakes in recent years," said legend Hans-Joachim Stuck on Eurosport. "But I'm still surprised that it took so long to get back to the front. I don't understand that."

"With Ferrari, there is also the fact that many disappointments in recent years are simply unworthy of the team's history," said Stuck. "But with Vasseur, the necessary amount of order has been restored." The Frenchman is someone at the helm who knows what is important: "But it's high time," said Stuck.

Even if the gap to Red Bull Racing is large, McLaren shows that with the right work, it is possible to catch up and race on an equal footing.

"You can see from this that it works," said Stuck. "McLaren is doing an outstanding job, hats off to them. A rise like this is particularly inspiring for Ferrari and Mercedes," said Stuck. "They simply have to do better than before."

World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 524 points

02nd Pérez 258

02nd Hamilton 226

04 Alonso 198

05th Norris 195

06th Sainz 192

07th Leclerc 170

08th Russell 156

09th Piastri 87

10. Stroll 63

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 46

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 782 points

02. Mercedes 382

03. Ferrari 362

04. McLaren 282

05. Aston Martin 261

06. Alpine 108

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12