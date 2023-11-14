Stuck on Ferrari: Many disappointments are unworthy
The current Formula 1 season is entering the home straight. Ferrari is fighting for second place in the world championship, but has clearly missed out on the title. With two races to go, Ferrari is 20 points behind Mercedes. Third place would not only be a financial setback.
For team boss Fred Vasseur, second place would at least be a small success. Even if the start under him has been bumpy. The Reds are still a long way off their own standards.
However, hopes are high that under Vasseur the fight for the world championship title is at least possible. The last time Kimi Räikkönen won the world championship crown was in 2007.
"Of course Ferrari has made some mistakes in recent years," said legend Hans-Joachim Stuck on Eurosport. "But I'm still surprised that it took so long to get back to the front. I don't understand that."
"With Ferrari, there is also the fact that many disappointments in recent years are simply unworthy of the team's history," said Stuck. "But with Vasseur, the necessary amount of order has been restored." The Frenchman is someone at the helm who knows what is important: "But it's high time," said Stuck.
Even if the gap to Red Bull Racing is large, McLaren shows that with the right work, it is possible to catch up and race on an equal footing.
"You can see from this that it works," said Stuck. "McLaren is doing an outstanding job, hats off to them. A rise like this is particularly inspiring for Ferrari and Mercedes," said Stuck. "They simply have to do better than before."
World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 524 points
02nd Pérez 258
02nd Hamilton 226
04 Alonso 198
05th Norris 195
06th Sainz 192
07th Leclerc 170
08th Russell 156
09th Piastri 87
10. Stroll 63
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 46
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 782 points
02. Mercedes 382
03. Ferrari 362
04. McLaren 282
05. Aston Martin 261
06. Alpine 108
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12