Frentzen on Jordan retirement: no longer understands the world

Heinz-Harald Frentzen had to leave Jordan in the middle of the 2001 season. The German saw it coming, but still doesn't understand the end to this day, as he reveals.

Heinz-Harald Frentzen finished third in the 1999 World Championship with Jordan, winning two races that season. In the podcast "Beyond the Grid", Frentzen describes his relationship with team boss Eddie Jordan as warm, but they still parted ways in 2001.

Frentzen is still puzzled today as to how this ultimately came about. However, the German reveals that cracks in his relationship with Jordan began to appear as early as 2000. Frentzen, whose contract expired after the season, wanted to stay, but Jordan only spoke to the German at a late stage. One of Frentzen's conditions was that race engineer Sam Michael should stay. Jordan gave him his word, but Frentzen got a new race engineer for 2001 in David Brown.

"I was shocked," said Frentzen. "I was so angry with Eddie because he had promised me that Sam would stay. And so we had our first complicated situation. I was really angry, and the team was really angry that I was angry."

That had consequences, even if Frentzen and Brown got on well. "Since then, Eddie and I have had our difficulties. It wasn't the same," says Frentzen.

There were also sporting problems, which started at the season opener in Australia. He finished fifth in the end, "but something must have happened after that day in Melbourne. I don't know what happened, but from then on nothing was the same. I then had big problems in Malaysia. I don't know why, but everything was different."

He still managed to finish in the points twice, but not more often. "It was as if someone had suddenly pulled the plug. I had no more high points and had problems beating Jarno Trulli. Jarno started to be faster than me. Something wasn't going right - until the famous day when Eddie kicked me out."

He still can't explain why Jordan sacked him in the middle of the season - and just before his home race at Hockenheim. "He suddenly came with this letter and a lawyer and informed me. It was a big shock for me, even if it was a little predictable because Eddie had become increasingly strange with every race," says Frentzen.

"I didn't understand the world," continued Frentzen. "I have no explanation and I don't know what Eddie would say. I listened to some of his statements about it, but I never understood what he really meant."

