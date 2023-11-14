Race engineer Cronin reveals: What makes Fernando Alonso tick

The race engineer is one of the most important people for a Formula 1 driver. Fernando Alonso's race engineer Chris Cronin reveals details about their relationship.

The relationship between a Formula 1 driver and a race engineer is essential. However, the relationship needs time to grow, as effective communication is based on trust.

Chris Cronin and Fernando Alonso at Aston Martin had little more than two months to get used to each other before the Bahrain Grand Prix.

"The first three to six months of building a relationship and understanding each other and finding out how you can help each other to do the best job possible is one of the most difficult phases," says Cronin.

"You try to get to a point as quickly as possible where you're only passing on information that's really helpful, that makes a difference - that makes them move faster. There's a lot of extraneous stuff that a driver thinks they need to know, but they don't need to know. It just dilutes the information they need to focus on," said Cronin.

What has helped in their process, of course, is Alonso's experience. He arrived before the season as a two-time world champion, with 355 races under his belt. So both were able to hit the ground running.

"When Fernando arrived, he immediately said: 'This is exactly what I like and what helps me to be fast'. Having that kind of guidance shortens the familiarisation process, whereas with younger drivers it might take a little longer to find out what they need," explains Cronin.

