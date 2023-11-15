Las Vegas GP on television: Everything is different, rain is coming
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Not only do we have the usual desert climate for the return of Formula 1 to Las Vegas (warm during the day in November, cold at night) - drivers and technicians also have to expect rain!
Could it get any crazier than the Las Vegas Grand Prix? We are prepared for Formula 1 to put on the biggest spectacle of the GP season. A small example: World star Kylie Minogue will perform at the opening ceremony here in Las Vegas on Wednesday.
But as is so often the case, Mother Nature can easily top that: Because not only do the GP racing teams have to be prepared for temperatures of around ten degrees during training sessions and races at night, the Las Vegas meteorologists have also announced - rain showers are not out of the question on Friday and Saturday night!
According to calculations, speeds of around 340 km/h will be reached on the full-throttle section past the casinos on the Vegas Strip. That could be fun on a wet track, in low temperatures and on fresh tarmac.
The teams put themselves in the best light here: Ferrari drives in special livery, and Williams - owned by the US investment company Dorilton Capital - also shows its racing cars in unusual livery: as curtsies in front of the famous "Neon Boneyard" of Las Vegas, a museum in which discarded neon signs of the glittering city are exhibited.
The best way to find out how the action unfolds on the racetrack is with our live ticker; as always, we have summarised the most important broadcast dates from Sky, ServusTV, SRF and ORF for you.
Las Vegas GP on TV
Friday, 17 November
05.15: Sky Sport F1 - start of coverage of first free practice
05.15: ServusTV - Start of coverage of first free practice
05.30 hrs: First free practice
07.00 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Press conference team principals
08.00: Sky Sport F1 - Chasing the Dream
08.15: Sky Sport F1 - Hardenacke meets ... Mick Schumacher
08.45: Sky Sport F1 - Start of coverage of second free practice
08.45 hrs: ServusTV - Start of coverage of second free practice
09.00: Second free practice
10.30 am: Sky Sport F1 - First free practice replay
12.00: Sky Sport F1 - Second free practice replay
14.00: Sky Sport F1 - First free practice replay
15.30: Sky Sport F1 - Second free practice replay
17.00: Sky Sport F1 - Race 2023 in Miami
20.00: Sky Sport F1 - First free practice replay
21.30: Sky Sport F1 - Second free practice replay
Saturday, 18 November
05.15: Sky Sport F1 - Start of coverage of third free practice
05.15 hrs: ServusTV - Start of coverage of third free practice
05.30 hrs: Third free practice
07.00: Sky Sport F1 - Hardenacke meets ... Franz Tost
07.45 a.m.: Sky Sport F1 - Race 1981 in Las Vegas
08.30: Sky Sport F1 - Start of qualifying coverage
08.30 a.m.: ServusTV - Start of qualifying coverage
08.35 hrs: SRF 2 - Start of qualifying coverage
09.00 am: Qualifying
10.00 a.m.: ServusTV - Qualifying analysis
10.30 am: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying press conference
11.00 am: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying replay
12.30 pm: Sky Sport F1 - Hardenacke meets ... Franz Tost
13.15: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP Brazil 2023
13.30: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying replay
15.30: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying replay
17.30: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying press conference replay
20.00: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying replay
21.30: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP Brazil 2023
21.45: Sky Sport F1 - Chasing the Dream
22.00: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying replay
Sunday, 19 November
05.00: ServusTV - Countdown to the race
05.30: Sky Sport F1 - Preliminary reports on the Grand Prix
06.10 hrs: SRF 2 - Pre-race reports
06.55 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Grand Prix coverage
06.55 hrs: SRF 2 - Start of Grand Prix coverage
07.00 hrs: ServusTV - Start of Grand Prix coverage
07.00 hrs: Las Vegas Grand Prix (50 laps)
08.40 hrs: ServusTV - Grand Prix analysis
08.45: Sky Sport F1 - Analyses and interviews
09.10 hrs: ORF 1 - Grand Prix replay
09.30: Sky Sport F1 - Press conference race
10.00 am: Sky Sport F1 - Ted's Notebook
10.30 am: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP Mexico 2023
10.40 am: ORF 1 - Motorhome
10.45 am: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP Brazil 2023
11.00 am: Sky Sport F1 - Race replay
12.35 pm: ServusTV - Highlights Grand Prix
13.00: Sky Sport F1 - Ted's Notebook
13.30: Sky Sport F1 - Grand Prix preview replay
14.55: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Grand Prix coverage replay
15.00: Las Vegas Grand Prix (50 laps) replay
16.45: Sky Sport F1 - Analyses and interviews
17.30: Sky Sport F1 - Race press conference
18.00: Sky Sport F1 - Ted's Notebook
20.30: Sky Sport F1 - Race replay
22.30: Sky Sport F1 - Ted's Notebook
23.00: Sky Sport F1 - Race replay