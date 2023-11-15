Las Vegas GP on television: Everything is different, rain is coming

Formula 1 wants to put itself in the best floodlights in Las Vegas, and the teams are also going all out with special liveries. And, as if that wasn't enough, the weather is also set to show some capers.

Not only do we have the usual desert climate for the return of Formula 1 to Las Vegas (warm during the day in November, cold at night) - drivers and technicians also have to expect rain!

Could it get any crazier than the Las Vegas Grand Prix? We are prepared for Formula 1 to put on the biggest spectacle of the GP season. A small example: World star Kylie Minogue will perform at the opening ceremony here in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

But as is so often the case, Mother Nature can easily top that: Because not only do the GP racing teams have to be prepared for temperatures of around ten degrees during training sessions and races at night, the Las Vegas meteorologists have also announced - rain showers are not out of the question on Friday and Saturday night!

According to calculations, speeds of around 340 km/h will be reached on the full-throttle section past the casinos on the Vegas Strip. That could be fun on a wet track, in low temperatures and on fresh tarmac.



The teams put themselves in the best light here: Ferrari drives in special livery, and Williams - owned by the US investment company Dorilton Capital - also shows its racing cars in unusual livery: as curtsies in front of the famous "Neon Boneyard" of Las Vegas, a museum in which discarded neon signs of the glittering city are exhibited.



The best way to find out how the action unfolds on the racetrack is with our live ticker; as always, we have summarised the most important broadcast dates from Sky, ServusTV, SRF and ORF for you.





