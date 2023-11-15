Tyre dilemma in Las Vegas: What Pirelli says

The word cool can be used in very different ways in Las Vegas. For example, to the unrivalled atmosphere in this city, especially at night. But also to the ambient temperatures, which, if we're going to stick with the pun, doesn't leave the drivers cold here. Because when the GP race cars take to the track, we will have temperatures of around ten degrees, conditions like a winter test.

We will be hearing a lot about tyre management in the coming days. How does Pirelli's Head of Racing Mario Isola assess the situation? The Milanese says: "We are talking about a huge challenge here, not only because of the temperatures, but also because we have virtually no experience."

"Certainly, we have simulations, and of course our technicians also look at tarmac samples. But nobody has ever driven on this track and - another step into the unknown - the drivers will encounter different surfaces. We have parts that have been completely resurfaced, for example in the start and finish area, other areas that are part of the normal road network but have been resurfaced, and still others that have been left as they are."

"On normal race weekends on conventional circuits, we have a supporting programme and the competition cars in those series lay down additional rubber. That's not the case here. Large areas of the Las Vegas Strip Circuit are also open to road traffic during the day, which also changes the behaviour of the Formula 1 tyres."



"Because of the high-speed passage down the Strip, we expect the cars to run with low downforce, with wing settings roughly between those of Baku and Monza."



"And then there are the temperatures: Las Vegas is designed as a night race, it gets significantly cooler at night in the desert climate, and the tyres lose temperature down the long straight. So we are expecting conditions similar to a winter test in Spain."



"For these reasons, we have decided to bring the three softest compounds from our programme onto the track."



"All in all, I'm expecting a weekend of uncertainties, with a few surprises."