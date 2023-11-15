Las Vegas Strip Circuit: Still a lot of work to do

Welcome to the Las Vegas Strip Circuit: A first tour shows a picture that we are familiar with from new circuits, such as 2021 in Saudi Arabia or 2022 in Miami - the paddock exudes the pioneering spirit of days gone by.

Everywhere, people are screwing and hammering and gluing and pushing and occasionally swearing, because the Las Vegas Strip Circuit is not yet finished.

The specialists here from Las Vegas and the ten racing teams have their hands full until the track is ready for the opening ceremony on Wednesday evening Las Vegas time (i.e. Thursday morning in Europe).

The race track itself is ready, now it's a matter of finalising a thousand details - labelling the pits, hanging up signs to guide the spectators and the like. The level of information from the staff is poor. We are used to that in other countries. It takes a certain amount of time for everything to become familiarised.



The return of the Grand Prix after 41 years is important for Formula 1 and for Las Vegas. Renee Wilm, Managing Director of Las Vegas Grand Prix Inc: "This will be a historic moment for us and for Formula 1. For the first time, we will see Formula 1 race cars speeding down the famous Strip past some of our city's most recognisable landmarks. The new pit building is set to become an integral part of the city's many attractions."



Wilm continues: "Everything should come together. A first-class sport like Formula 1, plus our world-famous hospitality with first-class entertainment."



"We want to turn Las Vegas into a classic on the GP programme in just a few years, with a significant economic impact. Not only does the race create thousands of jobs. We have also calculated that around 1.2 billion dollars will flow into the city as a result of the race."



In fact, Formula 1 owner Liberty Media has managed to achieve what long-time F1 promoter Bernie Ecclestone never could - that the racing cars drive along the famous strip at a speed of 340 kilometres per hour.



The images will include numerous Las Vegas landmarks, such as the Bellagio and The Venetian casinos, the High Roller Ferris wheel and the exciting new Sphere, a hemisphere on whose LED surface the craziest images and films can be projected.



The aforementioned pit building stands on land purchased by Formula 1 for the race. The Grand Prix is the only one of this world championship for which Liberty Media bears the financial risk, meaning that the organiser does not pay an entry fee.



The track: an interesting combination of bends and a long full-throttle section down the strip. The 6.11 kilometre circuit is driven 50 times in the Grand Prix. A lap time of approximately 1:30 minutes has been calculated.



Construction work began on 2 November 2022. Formula 1 is spending around 250 million US dollars on this, including the purchase of land and a new pit building, the largest in the world.



A large part of the track is either new or 25 cm of the asphalt surface has been scraped off and replaced with a new surface. Access is via four bridges for vehicles and spectators, three further bridges for pedestrians only and two subways.



The track is brightly lit by 1750 elements, the piste is secured by 3500 concrete elements. The fans are spread over 18 grandstands. The maximum capacity is 100,000 visitors per day.



And when they turn up for the first training session on Thursday (8.30 pm local time in Las Vegas, 5.30 am on Friday morning in Europe), the last nail will have been hammered into the track.