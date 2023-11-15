Red Bull Racing: Special livery for Las Vegas

Special race, special actions: Red Bull Racing will line up at the Las Vegas GP with a special livery. The racing team showed this on Wednesday.

The Las Vegas GP casts its shadow ahead. The final work is currently being carried out on the track, as racing will finally begin in the gambling metropolis from Thursday local time (Friday morning CET).

The drivers are looking forward to the new challenge, to the great unknown, but also to the surroundings. The race weekend will be different, it will certainly be special.

And that's why the teams have had special liveries up their sleeves for special races for some time now. This includes Red Bull Racing for the Vegas GP. Red Bull Racing presented the "new" racing car of Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez on Wednesday.

It is the third special livery this year and, as previously for the races in Miami and Austin, this one was also created by a fan. The Vegas car was designed by Lindsay Palmer from Essex (Great Britain).

Her purple-coloured design looks as if pink and yellow neon lights are flowing through the body of the car. Lindsay will attend the unveiling of the livery on Wednesday and will be at the track with the team all weekend to see her creation on track.

"We've unveiled a fan-created design at every US race this year and every design has been really successful," said Team Principal Christian Horner. "Congratulations to Lindsay for putting the iconic Las Vegas stamp on the design, capturing the energy and excitement of the city and the team. It will be a special race, made even more special when we line up for the final US race of the season with a fan-designed livery."

"It's great to be here in Las Vegas for the penultimate race of the season. This race is obviously a big unknown for everyone. We don't know what to expect, but we will approach it like any other Grand Prix weekend," announced champion Verstappen.

Verstappen added: "We obviously don't have any historical data to look at and compare, so we will have a lot to learn. Also, the track temperatures will be very low at night, so it will be interesting to see how the RB19 behaves in these conditions. I'm also looking forward to the race on the track, it's going to look really cool."