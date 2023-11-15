Glock: Hülkenberg against Verstappen would be interesting
Nico Hülkenberg has never made it into a top team since his debut in 2010, although he was considered one of the absolute top drivers in the field for years. That hasn't changed to this day. Ideally, however, only a few points are possible with Haas.
In his career to date, Hülkenberg has occasionally lacked the right timing to consistently compete for victories and podium places. Hülkenberg has not yet achieved either. Sky expert Timo Glock would like to see Hülkenberg in a strong racer once again.
"I would like to see Nico Hülkenberg in a team that gives him a chance to score points or even finish on the podium," said Glock at WSM Casino.
But not just Hülkenberg. "It would also be great to see what Alexander Albon could do in one of the top teams. He has shown impressive performances at Williams and he would jump at the chance in a top team," said Glock, who would also like to see both of them in a world championship duel: "It would also be interesting to see one of these guys compete against Verstappen and see what they could do!"
Maybe something will become available at Ferrari. Charles Leclerc's contract still runs until 2024, and Leclerc will certainly be wondering whether he could ever have a real chance of fighting for the world championship crown with the Reds, says Glock.
"Either the package isn't quite right or there are too many mistakes in the team. Next year will be very important for him as far as his future is concerned," said Glock.
World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 524 points
02nd Pérez 258
02nd Hamilton 226
04 Alonso 198
05th Norris 195
06th Sainz 192
07th Leclerc 170
08th Russell 156
09th Piastri 87
10. Stroll 63
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 46
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 782 points
02. Mercedes 382
03. Ferrari 362
04. McLaren 282
05. Aston Martin 261
06. Alpine 108
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12