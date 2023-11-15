Glock: Hülkenberg against Verstappen would be interesting

Nico Hülkenberg is only racing for the golden pineapple with his Haas. Timo Glock would like to see the German in a duel with Max Verstappen.

Nico Hülkenberg has never made it into a top team since his debut in 2010, although he was considered one of the absolute top drivers in the field for years. That hasn't changed to this day. Ideally, however, only a few points are possible with Haas.

In his career to date, Hülkenberg has occasionally lacked the right timing to consistently compete for victories and podium places. Hülkenberg has not yet achieved either. Sky expert Timo Glock would like to see Hülkenberg in a strong racer once again.

"I would like to see Nico Hülkenberg in a team that gives him a chance to score points or even finish on the podium," said Glock at WSM Casino.

But not just Hülkenberg. "It would also be great to see what Alexander Albon could do in one of the top teams. He has shown impressive performances at Williams and he would jump at the chance in a top team," said Glock, who would also like to see both of them in a world championship duel: "It would also be interesting to see one of these guys compete against Verstappen and see what they could do!"

Maybe something will become available at Ferrari. Charles Leclerc's contract still runs until 2024, and Leclerc will certainly be wondering whether he could ever have a real chance of fighting for the world championship crown with the Reds, says Glock.

"Either the package isn't quite right or there are too many mistakes in the team. Next year will be very important for him as far as his future is concerned," said Glock.

World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 524 points

02nd Pérez 258

02nd Hamilton 226

04 Alonso 198

05th Norris 195

06th Sainz 192

07th Leclerc 170

08th Russell 156

09th Piastri 87

10. Stroll 63

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 46

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 782 points

02. Mercedes 382

03. Ferrari 362

04. McLaren 282

05. Aston Martin 261

06. Alpine 108

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12