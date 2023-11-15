Daniel Ricciardo: Must block out the distractions
Even two weeks after the race in Brazil, Daniel Ricciardo is still annoyed about the missed opportunity. After all, he had to restart the race one lap down after the early cancellation, which meant he had no chance. Nevertheless, he is taking something positive with him to Las Vegas.
"The encouraging thing about this weekend was the speed. I felt we had good pace and I felt really good in the car, which is always important," said Ricciardo.
With AlphaTauri, he still has his sights set on seventh place in the championship. Williams has a seven-point lead, but Alfa Romeo (16 points) and Haas are also lurking behind AlphaTauri. (12).
And now comes the unknown of Las Vegas, as Formula 1 returns to the gambling city this weekend for the first time in over 40 years.
"From what I've learnt in the simulation, it's a really challenging track because there are a lot of long straights and then these short 90-degree corners. The layout is definitely interesting. I hope there will be some good racing. I think the long straights definitely offer some opportunities, and as it is also tight and twisty in places, it will be quite a challenge," said Ricciardo.
Another challenge will be the temperatures, as it is often single-digit temperatures after dark at this time of year.
Ricciardo continued: "We know it's going to be cold. I think it will be very important that the tyres work and the car has enough grip and downforce to set a good lap time. It could feel like Baku in the first year when there was not much grip. That was interesting because you had to push really hard on the last lap to get the tyres to work."
Apart from that, it's all about finding the right balance on a race weekend that will be special, also in view of the background noise.
"Apart from the action on the track, there will be a lot going on, so I'm trying to adapt to the situation and block out the distractions. The bottom line is that I'm there to race and that's what I need to focus on. Especially now that we've closed the gap to Williams, points are so important and crucial. I would say it's a very simple approach. I rest when I can rest and then when it matters, I focus on that and put my energy into that task. When there is a little downtime, I try not to get my head too busy."
World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 524 points
02nd Pérez 258
02nd Hamilton 226
04 Alonso 198
05th Norris 195
06th Sainz 192
07th Leclerc 170
08th Russell 156
09th Piastri 87
10. Stroll 63
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 46
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 782 points
02. Mercedes 382
03. Ferrari 362
04. McLaren 282
05. Aston Martin 261
06. Alpine 108
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12