Daniel Ricciardo: Must block out the distractions

Daniel Ricciardo is still fighting for important championship points with AlphaTauri on the home straight of the season. His approach to the Las Vegas GP is therefore special.

Even two weeks after the race in Brazil, Daniel Ricciardo is still annoyed about the missed opportunity. After all, he had to restart the race one lap down after the early cancellation, which meant he had no chance. Nevertheless, he is taking something positive with him to Las Vegas.

"The encouraging thing about this weekend was the speed. I felt we had good pace and I felt really good in the car, which is always important," said Ricciardo.

With AlphaTauri, he still has his sights set on seventh place in the championship. Williams has a seven-point lead, but Alfa Romeo (16 points) and Haas are also lurking behind AlphaTauri. (12).

And now comes the unknown of Las Vegas, as Formula 1 returns to the gambling city this weekend for the first time in over 40 years.

"From what I've learnt in the simulation, it's a really challenging track because there are a lot of long straights and then these short 90-degree corners. The layout is definitely interesting. I hope there will be some good racing. I think the long straights definitely offer some opportunities, and as it is also tight and twisty in places, it will be quite a challenge," said Ricciardo.

Another challenge will be the temperatures, as it is often single-digit temperatures after dark at this time of year.

Ricciardo continued: "We know it's going to be cold. I think it will be very important that the tyres work and the car has enough grip and downforce to set a good lap time. It could feel like Baku in the first year when there was not much grip. That was interesting because you had to push really hard on the last lap to get the tyres to work."

Apart from that, it's all about finding the right balance on a race weekend that will be special, also in view of the background noise.

"Apart from the action on the track, there will be a lot going on, so I'm trying to adapt to the situation and block out the distractions. The bottom line is that I'm there to race and that's what I need to focus on. Especially now that we've closed the gap to Williams, points are so important and crucial. I would say it's a very simple approach. I rest when I can rest and then when it matters, I focus on that and put my energy into that task. When there is a little downtime, I try not to get my head too busy."

World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 524 points

02nd Pérez 258

02nd Hamilton 226

04 Alonso 198

05th Norris 195

06th Sainz 192

07th Leclerc 170

08th Russell 156

09th Piastri 87

10. Stroll 63

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 46

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 782 points

02. Mercedes 382

03. Ferrari 362

04. McLaren 282

05. Aston Martin 261

06. Alpine 108

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12