Stuck: Would like to see Fernando Alonso in the Red Bull

There have recently been rumours of Fernando Alonso moving to Red Bull Racing. Regardless of the fact that Alonso rejected the rumours outright, Hans-Joachim Stuck would like to see this happen.

The rumours surrounding Fernando Alonso have recently caused quite a stir in Formula 1. Is the two-time world champion leaving Aston Martin and joining Red Bull Racing? The Spaniard reacted with little amusement to the speculation doing the rounds.

Legend Hans-Joachim Stuck, however, would like to see the switch. "I think it would be great if Alonso was put in the Red Bull. And the rumours are there. He denies them completely, but perhaps there is a background to them," said Stuck in the Eurosport interview: "If you look at Alonso, the way he whistles over the tarmac, I would love to see him in the Red Bull."

"The way Alonso drives, the way he fights, is largely error-free and also brings the team forwards, I would say that he would be very, very close to Verstappen," said Stuck.

Closer in any case than current team-mate Sergio Pérez. "That's not a question for me. There are a handful of people who I trust to drive at Verstappen's level - and Alonso is one hundred per cent one of them. I just think the guy is great. We know each other really well. He has the motivation, he enjoys what he does. On top of that, he has the maturity to realise his skills perfectly at the right moment. That's really impressive," said Stuck.

Alonso himself was not at all enthusiastic about what was written about him and his future in Mexico. In addition to the alleged transfer, there was also speculation about the end of his career.

"I appreciate all the journalists who are here. Professional people who have been in Formula 1 for many years. There is respect for each other, and that's exactly how it should be. But the rumours come from people who are not here in the room. They just want to be funny, but it's not funny when they play games like that," raged Alonso. And announced: "I will make sure that there will be consequences." He left it open as to what exactly.

