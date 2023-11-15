Wolff's personal rage: Leading Hamilton to the title

Two years have passed since the controversial Abu Dhabi final, and a lot has happened in Formula 1 since then. What remains is Toto Wolff's personal anger.

Time flies, especially in Formula 1. Two years have passed since Mercedes and Red Bull Racing, or Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, battled for the world title right up to the final metres in Abu Dhabi. With the often and controversially discussed outcome.

The Austrian has never made a secret of the fact that the defeat in the legendary finale still hurts Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff.

He now emphasises once again that the controversy from back then still drives Hamilton to win his eighth world championship title after all. That would make him the sole record world champion. However, the gap between the Silver Arrows and Red Bull Racing is now considerable. That's how quickly things can happen in the motorsport premier class.

"We live in a hamster wheel where time passes so quickly that it doesn't feel like two years have gone by," Wolff told the PA News Agency.

"You can see how quickly the pecking order changes. We've won eight constructors' titles in a row and it's two years since Red Bull took home the trophy. But we have to look forward, learn from the past, and now it's about getting Lewis back to winning quickly," said Wolff.

"I have a personal anger and want him to win the eighth title because he should have had it. As team principal, it's important to be fair and open with both drivers. But there is a big part of us that always wants to be a part of this story, to undo and overcome 2021," said Wolff.

Hamilton recently signed a new two-year contract with the Silver Arrows. However, Wolff does not believe that this will be Hamilton's last contract with Mercedes.

"We live from contract to contract, and it's important that we do what we think is right and what we feel is right, and at the moment I personally feel that he can drive for longer," said the Austrian.

And possibly for another five years? Wolff: "He will be 39 in January and Fernando (Alonso - 42) is still going strong. As long as you look after yourself, prepare yourself physically and mentally in the best possible way and continue to develop in other areas than when you're 25, then yes."

Of course, it will also depend on the sporting conditions. "We just have to give him a car that is fast enough. And as a driver, I have no doubts about him. You've seen in the last few races that his performance, his speed and his racing skills are definitely there. But if he doesn't have the car under him, he can't win," says Wolff.

World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 524 points

02nd Pérez 258

02nd Hamilton 226

04 Alonso 198

05th Norris 195

06th Sainz 192

07th Leclerc 170

08th Russell 156

09th Piastri 87

10. Stroll 63

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 46

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 782 points

02. Mercedes 382

03. Ferrari 362

04. McLaren 282

05. Aston Martin 261

06. Alpine 108

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12