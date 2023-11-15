Logan Sargeant: Arm as if paralysed, Williams reacts

The 22-year-old Logan Sargeant from Fort Lauderdale (Florida) has not had an easy first GP season: no points until the World Championship race in Austin, a breakdown in Qatar and signs of paralysis in Brazil.

The old rule of thumb for Formula 1 racing drivers: it is extremely difficult to make it into the premier class. But it's even harder to stay there. Things looked bad for Logan Sargeant up to the Austin round - zero points, while his Williams team-mate Alex Albon lifted the traditional British racing team to seventh place in the world championship with 27 points.

Following the disqualification of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc at the USA GP on the Circuit of the Americas, Sargeant slipped into the top ten, securing his first point, the first by an American GP driver since Michael Andretti thirty years ago (third place at Monza 1993, then sacked by McLaren), the first by an American at his home race since Eddie Cheever at Phoenix 1989.

Before Austin, Sargeant had to abandon the Qatar GP: He was completely dehydrated in the hot and humid climate. Logan later said: "I hadn't been feeling well all week, so that certainly didn't help. I was reluctant with every fibre of my being to bring the car into the pits, because I didn't want to let my team down. But it just wasn't possible."

Sargeant had to be supported by mechanics when he got out of the car because his legs could no longer support him, but fortunately he had recovered hours later.



But then new problems, this time in the Brazil GP: Sargeant complained during the race that he could no longer feel his left arm, that he felt paralysed.



Williams team boss James Vowles explains: "Logan is fine. We put his problems down to the seat. This is the first time this has happened this season, so it must have something to do with the Interlagos circuit, which is driven anti-clockwise."



"We had to fine-tune the position of the seat belts and seat. We put Sargeant in our safety cell at the race car factory, which we use to foam the seats. We believe that this problem will not occur again in Las Vegas."