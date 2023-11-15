The new Las Vegas Strip Circuit: curve by curve

The new street racing circuit in the gamblers' paradise of Las Vegas is a real eye-catcher, and not just because of the numerous landmarks of the glittering city that the drivers whizz past. Let's hit the road.

Start/Finish

From the left-hand bend of turn 17, we head onto the start/finish straight, past the longest pit building in the premier class, a whopping 275 metres long, past the main grandstand. The racing cars roll here on land purchased by Formula 1. The land and construction of the pits cost a good 250 million US dollars. Look out for the F1 logo on the roof of the pit building when taking a bird's eye view.

Turn 1

After the start, the GP racers accelerate to just under 300 km/h, then the first left-hand bend has to be braked for, after just under 250 metres. Many drivers will try to make up a few places quickly here.

Turns 2 to 4

The track goes through a section of medium-speed bends, according to the simulation with a maximum speed of 200 km/h. This technical section offers the spectators a stadium atmosphere. A good exit from turn 4 is very important because the DRS (drag reduction system, the adjustable rear wing for attacking) can be activated for the first time on the following back straight of Koval Street.



Turn 5

Speeds of around 310 km/h are reached on the straight to turn 5. After a hard braking manoeuvre, the car enters the following right-hand bend.



Turns 5 to 9

This section leads around the magnificent Sphere. The 18,600-seat auditorium was opened at the end of September 2023. High-resolution images can be played via LED on 54,000 square metres of the hemisphere and 1.2 million individual surfaces. The effect is amazing. It currently houses the rock band U2 as a permanent guest.



The section from 5 to 9 is the slowest and most technically demanding of the LVSC. Turn 7 is a blind turn, which in racing jargon means that the driver turns without seeing the exit of the bend. Turn 7 also hangs to the outside. The cars will understeer. The S of 7 and 8 is driven in the glow of the Sphere, turn 9 leads onto a short straight to the fast left-hand bend of turns 10 and 11.



Bends 10/11

A breathtakingly fast right/left-hand passage. Riders will have no time to marvel at the famous Wynn, Encore and The Venetian casinos as they accelerate to nearly 300 km/h, with high lateral forces approaching 4g.



Turn 12

Like turn 4, this is a key section that must be taken cleanly, otherwise a driver will be a sitting duck on the following straight. The track to the left-hand bend 12 is also designed to hang outwards, which favours understeer and driving errors.



Bends 12 to 14

Now it's full steam ahead down the world-famous Las Vegas Strip, actually Las Vegas Boulevard. The DRS is activated for the second time here. At 1775 metres, there is only one thing to do - full throttle. The 13 is not actually a bend, but a left-hand bend that can be travelled at full speed with ease. This is the second-longest full-throttle passage in Formula 1 after Baku, where it is even full throttle for 2.2 kilometres.



The drivers race past the Mirage and Caesars Palace casinos and the Bellagio, famous for its water games. The top speed of the circuit is reached here at more than 340 km/h. There is an excellent overtaking opportunity before turn 14.



Turns 14 to 16

The left-hand bend from Las Vegas Boulevard into East Harmon Avenue leads into a combination that must be negotiated with lightning speed in order not to lose momentum into the straight back to the start and finish. This chicane is technically demanding.



Turn 17

The race track leaves East Harmon Avenue here and leads onto the land that Liberty Media has bought for Formula 1. The left-hand bend back onto the start/finish straight should be a breeze.



Unusual kerbs

Finally, a note for the whole LVSC - look out for the white and red kerbs. They feature the classic four card symbols of hearts, spades, diamonds and clubs. After all, we are in Las Vegas!