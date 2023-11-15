Lewis Hamilton: Sad judgement before the Las Vegas GP
With 103 Grand Prix victories and seven world championship titles, Lewis Hamilton is the most successful Formula 1 driver. But who would have thought before the 2022 GP season that the success-spoilt Mercedes racing team would only win one of 42 races in the new generation of winged cars?
Mercedes triumphed just once in 2022, with George Russell in Brazil. In 2023, the brand with the three-pointed star is still without a win. And at the most recent race in Interlagos, Mercedes was only fifth - behind Red Bull Racing, McLaren, Aston Martin and Ferrari.
From Saudi Arabia in 2021 to Las Vegas in 2023, Lewis Hamilton went almost two years without a win - 713 days. A season without a direct hit, something the exceptional racing driver had not experienced for twenty years.
Ahead of the Las Vegas street race, Hamilton says: "We just didn't do a good job in Brazil recently. And to be honest, I don't know how competitive we'll be in Las Vegas. What I do know is that this is not a car capable of winning."
Lewis Hamilton stood on the podium seven times in 2023 - as runner-up in Australia, Spain, Texas (subsequently disqualified) and Mexico, as well as third in Canada, England and Singapore.
Lewis Hamilton: 140 victories in 20 years
2002: Formula Renault - 4 victories
2003: Formula Renault - 10 victories
2004: Formula 3 - 2 victories
2005: Formula 3 - 16 victories
2006: GP2 - 5 victories
2007: Formula 1 - 4 victories
2008: Formula 1 - 5 victories
2009: Formula 1 - 2 victories
2010: Formula 1 - 3 victories
2011: Formula 1 - 3 victories
2012: Formula 1 - 4 victories
2013: Formula 1 - 1 victory
2014: Formula 1 - 11 victories
2015: Formula 1 - 10 victories
2016: Formula 1 - 10 victories
2017: Formula 1 - 9 victories
2018: Formula 1 - 11 victories
2019: Formula 1 - 11 victories
2020: Formula 1 - 11 victories
2021: Formula 1 - 8 victories
2022: Formula 1 - no wins
2023: Formula 1 - no wins