Lewis Hamilton: Sad judgement before the Las Vegas GP

After eight Constructors' Cup victories in a row, Mercedes-Benz has only won one GP in 2022, and in 2022 the racing team is without a direct hit. Lewis Hamilton has been waiting 713 days for a win and seems resigned.

With 103 Grand Prix victories and seven world championship titles, Lewis Hamilton is the most successful Formula 1 driver. But who would have thought before the 2022 GP season that the success-spoilt Mercedes racing team would only win one of 42 races in the new generation of winged cars?

Mercedes triumphed just once in 2022, with George Russell in Brazil. In 2023, the brand with the three-pointed star is still without a win. And at the most recent race in Interlagos, Mercedes was only fifth - behind Red Bull Racing, McLaren, Aston Martin and Ferrari.

From Saudi Arabia in 2021 to Las Vegas in 2023, Lewis Hamilton went almost two years without a win - 713 days. A season without a direct hit, something the exceptional racing driver had not experienced for twenty years.

Ahead of the Las Vegas street race, Hamilton says: "We just didn't do a good job in Brazil recently. And to be honest, I don't know how competitive we'll be in Las Vegas. What I do know is that this is not a car capable of winning."



Lewis Hamilton stood on the podium seven times in 2023 - as runner-up in Australia, Spain, Texas (subsequently disqualified) and Mexico, as well as third in Canada, England and Singapore.





Lewis Hamilton: 140 victories in 20 years

2002: Formula Renault - 4 victories

2003: Formula Renault - 10 victories

2004: Formula 3 - 2 victories

2005: Formula 3 - 16 victories

2006: GP2 - 5 victories

2007: Formula 1 - 4 victories

2008: Formula 1 - 5 victories

2009: Formula 1 - 2 victories

2010: Formula 1 - 3 victories

2011: Formula 1 - 3 victories

2012: Formula 1 - 4 victories

2013: Formula 1 - 1 victory

2014: Formula 1 - 11 victories

2015: Formula 1 - 10 victories

2016: Formula 1 - 10 victories

2017: Formula 1 - 9 victories

2018: Formula 1 - 11 victories

2019: Formula 1 - 11 victories

2020: Formula 1 - 11 victories

2021: Formula 1 - 8 victories

2022: Formula 1 - no wins

2023: Formula 1 - no wins