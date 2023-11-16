Crazy: 3 out of 4 upcoming GPs as Saturday races!

For years, Formula 1 fans in Europe were told that Sunday afternoons were a must, with the latest world championship race. But that is a thing of the past. Three of the next four Grands Prix will be held locally on Saturday.

The clocks go a little differently at Formula 1 in Las Vegas, at least in terms of the time difference to Europe. The Las Vegas GP will take place local time on Saturday, 18 November, with the race starting at 22:00 (that's 7:00 on Sunday morning in Europe).

A race start on Saturday is nothing new in Formula 1.

Of the 1099 F1 races since Silverstone 1950, 57 have been held on a Saturday - the last of which was the 1985 South African Grand Prix in Kyalami near Johannesburg.

Speaking of Silverstone 1950: The first Formula 1 World Championship race took place on a Saturday, and the traditional British GP was only permanently moved to a Sunday in 1984!

It's crazy: three of the next four Formula 1 World Championship races will be held on a Saturday. Las Vegas will be followed by the World Championship finale in Abu Dhabi, normally on Sunday (26 November), before the first two races of the 2024 season are held on a Saturday like Las Vegas, on 2 March in Bahrain and on 9 March in Saudi Arabia. The reason: Ramadan, the Muslim month of fasting, begins on 10 March.



For years we have been used to Formula 1 races being held on Sundays, but if we look back, an astonishing number of World Championship races have been held on other days: Since Silverstone 1950, as many as 57 have been held on a Saturday.



In any case, the 1950 World Championship got off to a strange start in terms of weekdays: the premier class made its debut on a Saturday, followed by the Monaco Grand Prix, the first Sunday race, and then the Indy 500, which was part of the World Championship at the time and was held on a Tuesday!



A look back also shows that, apart from the Sunday and Saturday races, there were nine races on a Monday, one on a Tuesday, two on a Wednesday, one on a Thursday and three on a Friday.