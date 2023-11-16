Las Vegas Strip Circuit: Opening with world stars

The glittering city of Las Vegas, and certainly not the Las Vegas Strip circuit, can't do without a lot of fanfare: global stars such as Kylie Minogue and John Legend brought the audience to the boil.

For younger Formula 1 fans, Las Vegas is an exciting new addition to the GP programme, although there was already a world championship race here in 1981/1982, although this embarrassment is often swept under the carpet in the car park of the Caesars Palace Hotel. Even back then, it was clear that Formula 1 and Las Vegas could do better.

But Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali and Greg Maffei, Managing Director of F1 rights owner Liberty Media, don't just want better, they are looking for the superlative. Domenicali: "Formula 1 will set an exclamation mark with the race in Las Vegas. We believe we are putting on the greatest show in the world here."

Maffei adds: "We see Las Vegas and Formula 1 as the perfect combination of speed and glamour as well as a unique opportunity. That's why we decided to partner with Live Nation as a promoter. The potential for Formula 1 in the USA is enormous and the Las Vegas GP will take the sport to a new level."

The track layout is a blast, with Formula 1 drivers racing past some of the greatest sights Las Vegas has to offer at speeds of up to 340 kilometres per hour.



So on the Strip past Caesars Palace, past the famous Bellagio Fountain and the Eiffel Tower, at the height of the Cosmopolitan Casino, turn left into East Harmon Avenue. From there, turn left again, heading north at the start and finish, past the breathtaking MSG Sphere entertainment arena, along Sands Avenue, past the Venetian Hotel and back onto the Strip at the Wynn Las Vegas.



This had never been done before: Liberty Media spent around 250 million US dollars on the land and construction of the (naturally the world's longest) Formula 1 pit facility.



Of course, an opening has to be a big hit. Formula 1 had Australian Kylie Minogue as a star guest, who has been hired by the Venetian casino hotel here in Las Vegas from November 2023 to May 2024.



The opening ceremony had it all: in addition to a laser and drone show and in front of a huge fireworks display, there was everything a music lover could wish for - rock from 30 Seconds to Mars, actor Jared Leto's band, country from Keith Urban, pop with Kylie Minogue, rock with Journey, pumping beats from DJ Steve Aoki, with John Legend on top.



The drivers of the ten racing teams were then introduced one by one, at which point nobody was able to stay in their seats.



All of these artists will perform on various stages around the track over the course of the weekend.



Las Vegas is a show pro, and the opening ceremony showed why.