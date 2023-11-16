Fernando Alonso: Las Vegas with open arms

How times change. When Formula 1 first came to Las Vegas more than 40 years ago, most people didn't care. Now Fernando Alonso says: "The whole city seems to be in Formula 1 fever."

Two-time Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso couldn't believe his eyes: how Las Vegas has changed! The Spaniard says: "I was here many years ago, but the city is hardly recognisable. And I used to be here as a tourist, now I'm a racer. It's something completely different."

In 1981/1982, only a hard core of fans were interested in the GP circus in the glittering city, and back then Formula 1 did pretty much everything wrong: an unworthy track in the car park of the Caesars Palace Hotel, one race a day, empty seats in the grandstands.

Quite different today. Alonso continues: "It's interesting to see how Formula 1 is literally embraced by the whole city, people are really in Formula 1 fever here. I find it all exciting because, firstly, it's always exciting to drive in America and, secondly, I like the challenge of a new circuit."

This brings us right to the point: where does the 32-time GP winner sense the greatest difficulties? Alonso says: "As on any new track, it will take some time to develop a feel for the circuit. I'm curious to feel how much grip the track builds up. And that in turn depends heavily on how low the temperatures will be."



"I'm assuming that we'll have the lowest temperatures of the whole season here. So roughly the opposite of Qatar! I've also seen that we won't have any frame races here, so there won't be much rubber on the track. And the tyres will cool down on the long straights. Recently, many riders had problems with overheating tyres, but the opposite will happen here."



"Of course we have explored the circuit virtually, in the race simulator, but nothing replaces real driving. So I'm very excited to see what awaits me there."



"Las Vegas is a street circuit, so it's all about confidence. You have to build that up step by step, from practice to practice, like in Monaco or Singapore."



"The track will change rapidly, no two laps will be the same in terms of track conditions, from the first lap in the first practice session to the chequered flag after 50 laps."