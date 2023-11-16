Carlos Sainz, Ferrari: Las Vegas victory, trophy lost

Netflix came up with something special for Formula 1 in Las Vegas: Grand Prix drivers alongside professional golfers in a small tournament at the Wynn casino hotel, in other words "Drive to Survive" versus "Full Swing", both sports documentaries from Netflix. Carlos Sainz with Justin Thomas against Lando Norris and Rickie Fowler and Alex Albon and Max Homa against Pierre Gasly and Tony Finau. The whole thing was streamed by Netflix - the first sporting event ever to do so.

After an eight-hole round that was not to be taken entirely seriously (tee shots from all four teams at the same time and then a sprint to see who would be the first to hole out), Sainz and the 29-year-old American Thomas had the better end for themselves, proudly lifting the Netflix Cup in the air - and the Ferrari driver promptly dropped the trophy, which broke into four pieces.

Thomas, without batting an eyelid: "Carlos, I guess you'll have to leave this stage now." Sainz stood there like a poodle, and even the jacket with the chequered flag pattern was of no use.

This year's Singapore GP winner Sainz - in the glittering city for the first time in his life - commented in the paddock of the Las Vegas Strip Circuit: "The Netflix Cup was fun, a great thing for me as a golf addict. It was also nice that so many fans turned up. It was quite embarrassing to break the trophy. But I enjoyed the jacket more than the trophy anyway."



"As for the track, I did a lot of laps in the simulator. And I'm going to see how the safety car does laps here. You always learn something there. I reckon I can do a lot. We were fast in Singapore, so we should be fast here too."



"I find the combination of Turns 1 to 3 interesting, and in Turns 6/7 it's tricky to find the right braking point. Apart from that, you need to have a lot of confidence on the brakes after the long straight. And you mustn't shy away from getting close to the walls."