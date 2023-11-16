Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): "I need a disaster"

Lewis Hamilton will never forget his first visit to the USA. "I was there for the first time when I was eight years old and, having seen it so many times on TV - especially New York - I felt like I was walking around on a film set. It was incredible."

Years later: When other drivers in the USA could walk around the streets virtually unnoticed, Hamilton was already a star here. Lewis continues: "I came back to America as a Formula 1 driver in 2007, and in the past 16 years our sport has grown remarkably here. It's all very different."

"In the beginning, I always felt a bit like I had to explain to people what Formula 1 actually is. I couldn't understand why the premier class didn't fascinate many more people in the USA."



Then came the Netflix documentary "Drive to Survive", and interest in Formula 1 went through the roof in America. Two direct sequels - the second Grand Prix from 2022 in Miami, the country's third Grand Prix in 2023 in Las Vegas. Austin (Texas) remains the home of the USA GP.



Lewis Hamilton: "It's fascinating to see how we've been able to get more and more people excited about our sport here. Today, the Americans are really keen on Formula 1, and that's great."



Hamilton says of the new street circuit in Las Vegas: "Today, thanks to the race simulator, you have the opportunity to practise a new track. But of course there is no element of danger."



"The race simulator also lacks the whole landscape. When you go out on the track, you instinctively look for reference points. You don't have that in the Vegas sim. So when I go onto the track, I look at where the buildings are, where the light sources are, I memorise certain spots on the walls. The collection of reference points becomes large, because the course is more than six kilometres long."



One reference point will be the stunning Sphere, on which numerous logos of various companies involved in Formula 1, including the Mercedes star, can already be seen here on Wednesday night. The drivers will circle the Sphere in the passages of turns 5 to 9.



Lewis Hamilton continues: "It's very cool to be here. I've seen Las Vegas so many times in films, now I'm standing here, the energy in this city is breathtaking. America has so many great cities to offer, but even among them Las Vegas stands out."



"The main problem will be getting the tyres to work. We're also not the fastest on the straights, which doesn't help here."



Hand on heart: Can Lewis Hamilton still finish second in the world championship? Lewis grins: "For that I need a disaster - from Sergio Pérez. He would have to have two very bad races and I would have to have two very good ones. But realistically, I'm too far behind to catch Checo. But ultimately it's not so important to me whether I finish second or third. The important thing is that Mercedes is capable of winning again."