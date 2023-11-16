Sergio Pérez (Red Bull Racing): Las Vegas crazy

GP winner Sergio Pérez says ahead of the GP weekend on the new street circuit: "Las Vegas is going crazy. Formula 1 seems to have the city firmly in its grip. I can't wait to drive here."

A short tour of the Strip shows that Sergio Pérez will also be able to count on his loyal fan base in Las Vegas, and we meet many fans of the Red Bull Racing driver. The Mexicans are in full Formula 1 fever. Want a small example? Tickets for the 2024 Mexican Grand Prix in more than eleven months' time are already sold out!

33-year-old "Checo" Pérez has this to say about the upcoming weekend on the new street circuit: "Las Vegas is going crazy. Formula 1 seems to have the city firmly in its grip. I can't wait to drive here. It's going to be unique."

"I got a little taste of it last year when we did demo runs on the Strip. I knew the Strip as a tourist and now I was driving the race car on the same roads. That felt strange."

Watch the great film that Pérez made with Red Bull in Las Vegas.



Back to the upcoming GP weekend. Pérez continues: "The biggest challenge from my point of view will be the ambient temperature. It cools down significantly here at night, and that will change everything, especially in terms of tyre handling."



"This task is the same for everyone and I am confident that we have done our homework well here. Serious preparation at home in the race car factory is even more important than usual."



"Las Vegas will be a very different weekend than usual. A race that really stands on its own due to the conditions."



The 255-time GP participant's goal: "I want to finish second in the world championship, and it would be fabulous to achieve that at the race here in Las Vegas. But we have to make the most of the weekend."



Two races before the end of the season, Pérez is 32 points ahead of Lewis Hamilton in the championship.



Pérez won in Baku in the spring, and Las Vegas is not dissimilar to that circuit. Sergio says: "A lot has happened since then. Every GP weekend stands on its own. We have learnt a lot about our car since then and made it faster. I don't think you can compare Baku at the end of April and Las Vegas in mid-November."