Nico Hülkenberg: "Never had a say"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Haas Team Principal Günther Steiner announced before the start of the race weekend: His two protégés will line up in Las Vegas with different car configurations. Nico Hülkenberg, who has opted not to use the latest update, says: "This has to do with personal preference. We've now had three races with the new package, and even though it has brought benefits in some ways, it hasn't been so good in certain other aspects."
"It wasn't the progress we were hoping for and I just feel more comfortable with the old package and have a bit more confidence, so that's why I made that decision," added the German, making it clear with a view to development for next year: "We need to look at everything again and do a better job, because neither configuration is good enough, so we need to find more performance in a different way."
Hülkenberg was also asked about the jet lag concerns that some of his professional colleagues have expressed with regard to the big time difference between Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi, explaining: "The time difference between the race here and the race that will take place next week is very big. We will probably all suffer, some more than others. It will be a challenge and you might be a bit restricted on Friday and Saturday, but it's the same for everyone and we have to deal with it as best we can."
Would the Haas driver like to have more say in the organisation of Formula 1 and the calendar? "In the history of the sport, we drivers have never had a say in the rules," says Hülkenberg. "But I think it would be good if the drivers were involved in certain decisions in the future or if our opinion or feedback was sought, because of course there is the view of the rights holders, how they see things, and then there is our view. It would sometimes be a win-win for everyone to get us more involved, I think. Now we have no seat at the decision-making table, and no power either. It would be nice if we could be involved, but maybe that's a bit unrealistic."
World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 524 points
02 Pérez 258
03 Hamilton 226
04 Alonso 198
05th Norris 195
06th Sainz 192
07th Leclerc 170
08th Russell 156
09th Piastri 87
10. Stroll 63
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 46
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 782 points
02. Mercedes 382
03. Ferrari 362
04. McLaren 282
05. Aston Martin 261
06. Alpine 108
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12