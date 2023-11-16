Nico Hülkenberg: "Never had a say"

Haas Team Principal Günther Steiner announced before the start of the race weekend: His two protégés will line up in Las Vegas with different car configurations. Nico Hülkenberg, who has opted not to use the latest update, says: "This has to do with personal preference. We've now had three races with the new package, and even though it has brought benefits in some ways, it hasn't been so good in certain other aspects."

"It wasn't the progress we were hoping for and I just feel more comfortable with the old package and have a bit more confidence, so that's why I made that decision," added the German, making it clear with a view to development for next year: "We need to look at everything again and do a better job, because neither configuration is good enough, so we need to find more performance in a different way."

Hülkenberg was also asked about the jet lag concerns that some of his professional colleagues have expressed with regard to the big time difference between Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi, explaining: "The time difference between the race here and the race that will take place next week is very big. We will probably all suffer, some more than others. It will be a challenge and you might be a bit restricted on Friday and Saturday, but it's the same for everyone and we have to deal with it as best we can."

Would the Haas driver like to have more say in the organisation of Formula 1 and the calendar? "In the history of the sport, we drivers have never had a say in the rules," says Hülkenberg. "But I think it would be good if the drivers were involved in certain decisions in the future or if our opinion or feedback was sought, because of course there is the view of the rights holders, how they see things, and then there is our view. It would sometimes be a win-win for everyone to get us more involved, I think. Now we have no seat at the decision-making table, and no power either. It would be nice if we could be involved, but maybe that's a bit unrealistic."

World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 524 points

02 Pérez 258

03 Hamilton 226

04 Alonso 198

05th Norris 195

06th Sainz 192

07th Leclerc 170

08th Russell 156

09th Piastri 87

10. Stroll 63

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 46

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 782 points

02. Mercedes 382

03. Ferrari 362

04. McLaren 282

05. Aston Martin 261

06. Alpine 108

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



