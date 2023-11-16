Max Verstappen criticises Vegas: "Not my thing"
Formula 1 organisers and team bosses are looking forward to the race in Las Vegas, which not only provides a unique stage for the sport, but also keeps the cash registers ringing. For the drivers, however, the appearance in the gambling city means a lot of stress, as they not only have to master a new street circuit, they are also in demand off the track.
For example, all the drivers performed at the opening ceremony, which featured a laser and drone show as well as performances by various music stars before the drivers were introduced individually. While the spectators and media representatives reacted enthusiastically, Max Verstappen was less than impressed by the event.
The champion criticised: "I don't like all these things, I'm just looking forward to doing my best on the track. As far as I'm concerned, all events could be cancelled, because I feel like a clown at such events. I have no problem with the GP here, it's just not my thing and I'm honest about that." He also emphasised that he understands that the business view differs from that of the drivers.
Verstappen also criticised the track layout: "I don't think it looks that exciting. Street circuits are generally not that exciting with the current cars, which are too heavy. And of course it doesn't help if you don't have much grip. Of course, the whole scenery will look great, but the track layout itself is not that exciting. It's much more fun to drive high-speed corners in a Formula 1 car, and there aren't many of them here."
