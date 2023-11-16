Lando Norris: "I'm not quite so confident"

At the recent Formula 1 GP in Brazil, Lando Norris was the first to chase champion Max Verstappen. However, the McLaren driver remains modest when asked about his chances of success in Las Vegas.

The latest Grand Prix at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace in Brazil went well for Lando Norris, with the McLaren star crossing the finish line behind winner and champion Max Verstappen and reducing the gap in the championship standings to fourth-placed Aston Martin star Fernando Alonso to just three points.

At the upcoming showdown in Las Vegas, however, the world championship fight against the two-time world champion is not the centre of attention, as the Briton affirmed: "I'm not thinking about that, because I don't just want to beat one driver, I just want to do my best, it's as simple as that. But if we can fight against each other, it will certainly be a pleasure. Aston Martin was strong last time out and was our first opponent. Fighting Fernando is always good, but there are plenty of other drivers on the track."

Norris also said: "I'm very happy with the results last week, especially those in Mexico and Brazil. We were much better than expected. We didn't expect to be so far ahead of the majority of the competition at Interlagos and so close to Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing."

At the same time, the 24-year-old, who has taken five podiums in the last six races, warned: "This track is reminiscent of Baku and Monza, and those were not the best places for us. The long straights and the low-downforce configuration were not our first priority in development this year because there are not many races of this type on the calendar. So I'm not as confident as I have been in previous races. At the same time, I have no idea how it will turn out."

Norris also revealed that he does not believe Verstappen is more vulnerable due to the track layout and the many question marks that arise: "He was pretty strong at Monza and of course there could be another Singapore-style race here, but the likelihood of that is not very high. The whole thing is a guessing game and it doesn't make much sense. There are always chances, of course, but it could go either way."

When asked whether it would be something special to claim his first victory at the race in Las Vegas, the current fifth-placed driver in the world championship answered soberly: "I just want to win, it doesn't matter where it happens. I've been doing my best since I've been in Formula 1, and at some point the time will come when it works."

World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 524 points

02 Pérez 258

03 Hamilton 226

04 Alonso 198

05th Norris 195

06th Sainz 192

07th Leclerc 170

08th Russell 156

09th Piastri 87

10. Stroll 63

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 46

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 782 points

02. Mercedes 382

03. Ferrari 362

04. McLaren 282

05. Aston Martin 261

06. Alpine 108

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



