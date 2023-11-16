Jet lag after Las Vegas: The worries of the Formula 1 stars

After the race weekend in Las Vegas, the Formula 1 stars head straight on to the season finale in Abu Dhabi. The extreme time difference causes criticism from the ranks of the racing drivers.

At the end of the season, the GP stars once again have to master a special challenge: Just a few days after the race in Las Vegas, the final round of the World Championship is scheduled in Abu Dhabi and the big time difference is already causing criticism from many drivers.

Champion Max Verstappen emphasised in the Las Vegas paddock: "It's already a 12-hour difference, but we basically live in the Japan time zone here in Vegas because we have a different schedule. I don't quite understand why we do that."

"It's very tiring and then we have to do it at the end of a long season, it just doesn't make much sense in my eyes," complained the Red Bull Racing star, who was also critical of the track layout and off-track commitments.

Most GP stars admit: It's not easy to cope with the big time differences and the associated jet lag. Former champion Fernando Alonso, for example, explained: "It's not okay, but that's the way it is. This is a tough sport, we're not playing football here."

Lewis Hamilton, on the other hand, has no problem. The seven-time world champion said: "I feel great, I've heard people complaining about jet lag, but I haven't had any problems since I've been here. Of course it's exhausting, but we know that this sport demands a lot from us and if it were easy, everyone would do it. Of course, I always try to think about the situation of the mechanics, they are away from their families for a long time and all that, it's certainly not easy for them. But I'm sure there's nowhere else they'd rather be, I'm convinced that they love what they do."

Sergio Pérez then joked: "We'll ask Lewis about his pills later, because he seems to be the only one who doesn't struggle with jet lag. I do feel it, but I've got used to it because I always come from Mexico and I've experienced it so many times that it feels normal."

Alex Albon admitted: "It's not easy, also because there tends to be more to do here in America because of all the other commitments we have. And I'm not quite as blessed as Lewis when it comes to sleep, so I think I'll be a bit tired for sure."

And the Williams driver warned: "It will be really bad next year when we go to Las Vegas, Qatar and on to Abu Dhabi. We've seen this year that Qatar is very physically demanding, and when the time difference is added to that, it will be even tougher."

World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 524 points

02 Pérez 258

03 Hamilton 226

04 Alonso 198

05th Norris 195

06th Sainz 192

07th Leclerc 170

08th Russell 156

09th Piastri 87

10. Stroll 63

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 46

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 782 points

02. Mercedes 382

03. Ferrari 362

04. McLaren 282

05. Aston Martin 261

06. Alpine 108

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



