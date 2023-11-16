Las Vegas: AlphaTauri also with new livery

Many Formula 1 teams turn out for the glamorous street race in Las Vegas with a special livery. AlphaTauri is also celebrating its return to the US metropolis with a very special look.

The Formula 1 weekend is taking place in Las Vegas these days and, as expected, the city is showing its best side for the premier class' first visit in 41 years. Many Formula 1 teams are joining in the fun and are turning out in special liveries in the gambling city.

This includes the AlphaTauri team, which has created a look for the GP under the floodlights that is sure to excite the fans. White lines, inspired by the "AlphaTauri x Brendan Monroe Las Vegas Capsule Collection", run across the rear of Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo's racing cars. The look will also be on show at the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Californian artist Brendan Monroe presented the collection at a special launch event in the Intrigue Lounge on Wednesday evening. "It was very exciting to have the opportunity to work with AlphaTauri," said the artist. "Working with a creative team and a fashion label was very inspiring."

The unisex collection includes a down waistcoat, two hoodies and two T-shirts. Accessories include a cap, a bucket hat and a belt bag. All products are decorated with a specially designed print inspired by Brendan Monroe's Black Matte Night Spiral design. It features the artist's signature style and is in his signature black and white colour palette.

"We are celebrating the launch of this exclusive AlphaTauri Capsule Collection against the very special backdrop of the Formula 1 race in Las Vegas," said Ahmet Mercan, CEO of AlphaTauri. "It is a highlight of our 'Fashion at the Races' campaign, which began in February 2020 with an unforgettable Formula 1 launch event at Red Bull's Hangar-7 in Salzburg, Austria, along with several other groundbreaking events, including an AlphaTauri US launch event at New York Fashion Week earlier this year."

