Fred Vasseur: "A good result is within reach"

The GP in Brazil did not go according to plan for the Ferrari duo: Charles Leclerc retired before the start of the race and Carlos Sainz had to settle for sixth place. Nevertheless, the team is confident of being able to shine at the upcoming weekend in Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Strip Circuit is a street circuit for the GP stars.

And the two Ferrari drivers are particularly fast on street circuits, Fred Vasseur is certain. The team boss of the Scuderia from Maranello points to Sainz's GP victory in Singapore and says: "Charles is always very fast on this type of track, where you have to drive close to the barriers, and Carlos showed in Singapore that he is no less adept in this discipline."

"We are confident that we can keep up the pace. If we give the drivers everything they need, then a good result is within reach," added the Frenchman, adding: "We are also delighted that Formula 1 is back in Las Vegas for the first time in more than 40 years. Over the last five years, our sport has grown in popularity in the United States and with three races taking place here this season, it's clear that Formula 1 is experiencing a new golden age in America."

"As for the race, we will be tackling a completely new circuit and we are expecting very cold conditions unlike any other race on the World Championship calendar," explained Vasseur. "Therefore, the work we have done at the factory, in meetings and in the simulator will play a key role in ensuring that the drivers can give their best and the car's potential is realised."

