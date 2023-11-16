Günther Steiner: "This race sets new standards"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Expectations for the Formula 1 return to Las Vegas were already high before the journey and so far they have been exceeded: In the desert metropolis, the drivers were welcomed with big shows and lots of hoopla - which didn't please everyone. For Günther Steiner, however, the GP in the gambling city is "a very cool event that is completely different to anything Formula 1 has done before".
The Haas team boss is certain: "This race sets new standards." He is also convinced that the drivers and engineers will experience something new in terms of the challenges: "We are expecting low temperatures and that will certainly be tricky for everyone because, as we know, we have to get the tyres up to temperature."
"It will certainly also depend on the surface as to how well we manage that. This will also determine the degradation, but I don't think it can be much worse for us than in Brazil. We'll see in practice what the surface is like and what the temperatures are like, then we'll know more," says the South Tyrolean, who as team headmaster of a US racing team particularly enjoys the three Formula 1 events that take place on US soil.
"Who would have thought five or ten years ago that we would have three races in America, now we have them and they are very different, which is crucial for me. It's like being on different continents, it doesn't feel like you're in the same country. I think it's good for Formula 1 and the American fans, who now turn up in greater numbers to support us," enthuses Steiner.
World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 524 points
02nd Pérez 258
03. Hamilton 226
04 Alonso 198
05th Norris 195
06th Sainz 192
07th Leclerc 170
08th Russell 156
09th Piastri 87
10. Stroll 63
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 46
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 782 points
02. Mercedes 382
03. Ferrari 362
04. McLaren 282
05. Aston Martin 261
06. Alpine 108
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12