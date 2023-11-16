Günther Steiner: "This race sets new standards"

Haas Team Principal Günther Steiner is looking forward to the race weekend in Las Vegas. The South Tyrolean reveals what he expects and explains what challenges the drivers and engineers will have to overcome.

Expectations for the Formula 1 return to Las Vegas were already high before the journey and so far they have been exceeded: In the desert metropolis, the drivers were welcomed with big shows and lots of hoopla - which didn't please everyone. For Günther Steiner, however, the GP in the gambling city is "a very cool event that is completely different to anything Formula 1 has done before".

The Haas team boss is certain: "This race sets new standards." He is also convinced that the drivers and engineers will experience something new in terms of the challenges: "We are expecting low temperatures and that will certainly be tricky for everyone because, as we know, we have to get the tyres up to temperature."

"It will certainly also depend on the surface as to how well we manage that. This will also determine the degradation, but I don't think it can be much worse for us than in Brazil. We'll see in practice what the surface is like and what the temperatures are like, then we'll know more," says the South Tyrolean, who as team headmaster of a US racing team particularly enjoys the three Formula 1 events that take place on US soil.

"Who would have thought five or ten years ago that we would have three races in America, now we have them and they are very different, which is crucial for me. It's like being on different continents, it doesn't feel like you're in the same country. I think it's good for Formula 1 and the American fans, who now turn up in greater numbers to support us," enthuses Steiner.

World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 524 points

02nd Pérez 258

03. Hamilton 226

04 Alonso 198

05th Norris 195

06th Sainz 192

07th Leclerc 170

08th Russell 156

09th Piastri 87

10. Stroll 63

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 46

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 782 points

02. Mercedes 382

03. Ferrari 362

04. McLaren 282

05. Aston Martin 261

06. Alpine 108

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



