Las Vegas GP on television: Drivers fear the Sphere

Since September 2023, it has been the new eye-catcher in Las Vegas: "The Sphere". Images and videos can be shown on the unique hemisphere with 1.2 million LED surfaces. To the worry of the racing drivers.

For almost two months, it has been THE topic in Las Vegas: "The Sphere". This auditorium with 18,600 seats fascinates people - on 54,000 square metres of the hemisphere and 1.2 million individual surfaces, high-resolution images can be played via LED - the earth, the moon, a giant smiley face, simply everything. The effect of the world's largest LED screen is stunning.

However, the luminosity of the Sphere has given the Formula 1 drivers food for thought. Now the organisers have promised the GP aces: When driving, no irritating images will be played, especially not in those colours that are relevant to the drivers, i.e. red, yellow or blue; colours that are played in from flag stations along the track and must be immediately recognised by the drivers.

Joel Fisher, responsible for the sphere at MSG Entertainment and therefore a negotiating partner of Formula 1: "The drivers don't need to worry. Everything is safe. It goes without saying that we will fulfil every requirement of the FIA. We have tried out countless colours and recordings and have developed a good understanding of what we can show with a clear conscience."



"We will show live images from the track, helmets of the drivers, playing cards with the drivers, of course advertising from the Formula 1 partner companies - and then we have a few surprises in store for the fans."





Las Vegas GP on television

Friday, 17 November

05.15: Sky Sport F1 - start of coverage of first free practice

05.15 hrs: ServusTV - start of coverage of first free practice

05.30 hrs: First free practice

07.00 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Press conference team principals

08.00: Sky Sport F1 - Chasing the Dream

08.15: Sky Sport F1 - Hardenacke meets ... Mick Schumacher

08.45: Sky Sport F1 - Start of coverage of second free practice

08.45 hrs: ServusTV - Start of coverage of second free practice

09.00: Second free practice

10.30 am: Sky Sport F1 - First free practice replay

12.00: Sky Sport F1 - Second free practice replay

14.00: Sky Sport F1 - First free practice replay

15.30: Sky Sport F1 - Second free practice replay

17.00: Sky Sport F1 - Race 2023 in Miami

20.00: Sky Sport F1 - First free practice replay

21.30: Sky Sport F1 - Second free practice replay



Saturday, 18 November

05.15: Sky Sport F1 - Start of coverage of third free practice

05.15 hrs: ServusTV - Start of coverage of third free practice

05.30 hrs: Third free practice

07.00: Sky Sport F1 - Hardenacke meets ... Franz Tost

07.45 a.m.: Sky Sport F1 - Race 1981 in Las Vegas

08.30: Sky Sport F1 - Start of qualifying coverage

08.30 a.m.: ServusTV - Start of qualifying coverage

08.35 hrs: SRF 2 - Start of qualifying coverage

09.00 am: Qualifying

10.00 a.m.: ServusTV - Qualifying analysis

10.30 am: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying press conference

11.00 am: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying replay

12.30 pm: Sky Sport F1 - Hardenacke meets ... Franz Tost

13.15: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP Brazil 2023

13.30: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying replay

15.30: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying replay

17.30: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying press conference replay

20.00: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying replay

21.30: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP Brazil 2023

21.45: Sky Sport F1 - Chasing the Dream

22.00: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying replay



Sunday, 19 November

05.00: ServusTV - Countdown to the race

05.30 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Preliminary reports on the Grand Prix

06.10 hrs: SRF 2 - Pre-race reports

06.55 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Grand Prix coverage

06.55 hrs: SRF 2 - Start of Grand Prix coverage

07.00 hrs: ServusTV - Start of Grand Prix coverage

07.00 hrs: Las Vegas Grand Prix (50 laps)

08.40 hrs: ServusTV - Grand Prix analysis

08.45: Sky Sport F1 - Analyses and interviews

09.10 hrs: ORF 1 - Grand Prix replay

09.30: Sky Sport F1 - Press conference race

10.00 am: Sky Sport F1 - Ted's Notebook

10.30 am: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP Mexico 2023

10.40 am: ORF 1 - Motorhome

10.45 am: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP Brazil 2023

11.00 am: Sky Sport F1 - Race replay

12.35 pm: ServusTV - Highlights Grand Prix

13.00: Sky Sport F1 - Ted's Notebook

13.30: Sky Sport F1 - Grand Prix preview replay

14.55: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Grand Prix coverage replay

15.00: Las Vegas Grand Prix (50 laps) replay

16.45: Sky Sport F1 - Analyses and interviews

17.30: Sky Sport F1 - Race press conference

18.00: Sky Sport F1 - Ted's Notebook

20.30: Sky Sport F1 - Race replay

22.30: Sky Sport F1 - Ted's Notebook

23.00: Sky Sport F1 - Race replay