Las Vegas GP on television: Drivers fear the Sphere
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
For almost two months, it has been THE topic in Las Vegas: "The Sphere". This auditorium with 18,600 seats fascinates people - on 54,000 square metres of the hemisphere and 1.2 million individual surfaces, high-resolution images can be played via LED - the earth, the moon, a giant smiley face, simply everything. The effect of the world's largest LED screen is stunning.
However, the luminosity of the Sphere has given the Formula 1 drivers food for thought. Now the organisers have promised the GP aces: When driving, no irritating images will be played, especially not in those colours that are relevant to the drivers, i.e. red, yellow or blue; colours that are played in from flag stations along the track and must be immediately recognised by the drivers.
Joel Fisher, responsible for the sphere at MSG Entertainment and therefore a negotiating partner of Formula 1: "The drivers don't need to worry. Everything is safe. It goes without saying that we will fulfil every requirement of the FIA. We have tried out countless colours and recordings and have developed a good understanding of what we can show with a clear conscience."
"We will show live images from the track, helmets of the drivers, playing cards with the drivers, of course advertising from the Formula 1 partner companies - and then we have a few surprises in store for the fans."
Las Vegas GP on television
Friday, 17 November
05.15: Sky Sport F1 - start of coverage of first free practice
05.15 hrs: ServusTV - start of coverage of first free practice
05.30 hrs: First free practice
07.00 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Press conference team principals
08.00: Sky Sport F1 - Chasing the Dream
08.15: Sky Sport F1 - Hardenacke meets ... Mick Schumacher
08.45: Sky Sport F1 - Start of coverage of second free practice
08.45 hrs: ServusTV - Start of coverage of second free practice
09.00: Second free practice
10.30 am: Sky Sport F1 - First free practice replay
12.00: Sky Sport F1 - Second free practice replay
14.00: Sky Sport F1 - First free practice replay
15.30: Sky Sport F1 - Second free practice replay
17.00: Sky Sport F1 - Race 2023 in Miami
20.00: Sky Sport F1 - First free practice replay
21.30: Sky Sport F1 - Second free practice replay
Saturday, 18 November
05.15: Sky Sport F1 - Start of coverage of third free practice
05.15 hrs: ServusTV - Start of coverage of third free practice
05.30 hrs: Third free practice
07.00: Sky Sport F1 - Hardenacke meets ... Franz Tost
07.45 a.m.: Sky Sport F1 - Race 1981 in Las Vegas
08.30: Sky Sport F1 - Start of qualifying coverage
08.30 a.m.: ServusTV - Start of qualifying coverage
08.35 hrs: SRF 2 - Start of qualifying coverage
09.00 am: Qualifying
10.00 a.m.: ServusTV - Qualifying analysis
10.30 am: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying press conference
11.00 am: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying replay
12.30 pm: Sky Sport F1 - Hardenacke meets ... Franz Tost
13.15: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP Brazil 2023
13.30: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying replay
15.30: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying replay
17.30: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying press conference replay
20.00: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying replay
21.30: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP Brazil 2023
21.45: Sky Sport F1 - Chasing the Dream
22.00: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying replay
Sunday, 19 November
05.00: ServusTV - Countdown to the race
05.30 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Preliminary reports on the Grand Prix
06.10 hrs: SRF 2 - Pre-race reports
06.55 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Grand Prix coverage
06.55 hrs: SRF 2 - Start of Grand Prix coverage
07.00 hrs: ServusTV - Start of Grand Prix coverage
07.00 hrs: Las Vegas Grand Prix (50 laps)
08.40 hrs: ServusTV - Grand Prix analysis
08.45: Sky Sport F1 - Analyses and interviews
09.10 hrs: ORF 1 - Grand Prix replay
09.30: Sky Sport F1 - Press conference race
10.00 am: Sky Sport F1 - Ted's Notebook
10.30 am: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP Mexico 2023
10.40 am: ORF 1 - Motorhome
10.45 am: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP Brazil 2023
11.00 am: Sky Sport F1 - Race replay
12.35 pm: ServusTV - Highlights Grand Prix
13.00: Sky Sport F1 - Ted's Notebook
13.30: Sky Sport F1 - Grand Prix preview replay
14.55: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Grand Prix coverage replay
15.00: Las Vegas Grand Prix (50 laps) replay
16.45: Sky Sport F1 - Analyses and interviews
17.30: Sky Sport F1 - Race press conference
18.00: Sky Sport F1 - Ted's Notebook
20.30: Sky Sport F1 - Race replay
22.30: Sky Sport F1 - Ted's Notebook
23.00: Sky Sport F1 - Race replay