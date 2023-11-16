Red Bull Racing: Contract with TAG-Heuer extended

Red Bull Racing and TAG-Heuer will remain partners: this was announced at the Las Vegas GP. RBR Team Principal Christian Horner: "Our collaboration with TAG-Heuer is a source of inspiration and innovation, and we will continue to inspire a global audience with joint activities and new products."

Frédéric Arnault, Managing Director of TAG-Heuer: "TAG-Heuer is one of the most prestigious brands in Formula 1. Over the past five decades, we have been involved with racing teams that have won a total of 14 Drivers' World Championship titles and eleven Constructors' Cups."

What many racing fans don't know: Hollywood star Steve McQueen modelled the film racing driver Michael Delaney from the cult film "Le Mans" on the unforgotten Swiss GP driver Jo Siffert, and he had brought Heuer into Formula 1.



Jack W. Heuer, then Managing Director of the watch company named after his great-grandfather, recounts in the book "Our Le Mans" by actor Siegfried Rauch: "Through the Formula 1 driver and Porsche works driver Jo Siffert, I had gained access to the racing scene. Then another stroke of luck happened. Siffert had been seconded to explain the Porsche 917 to Steve McQueen, which he was to drive himself in some film shoots. The two men got on brilliantly - probably because they both came from modest backgrounds and had fought their way to the top with a good dose of bravado."



"When Robert Posen from the production team said that he wanted to start filming tomorrow and that McQueen had to decide on his definitive racing outfit, he pointed to Siffert and said: 'I want to look exactly like him. Seppi said: "No problem!" and took his second overall out of the truck, of course with the embroidered blood group and the sponsor patches from Gulf, Firestone and Heuer. Then McQueen's gaze fell on the blue Heuer Monaco on Siffert's wrist: 'And of course I need the watch too!"