Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): Las Vegas has to change that

The organisers of the Las Vegas GP want to put on nothing less than the biggest Formula 1 show. But the Grand Prix literally refers to the tickets. Charles Leclerc thinks that's bad.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is aptly named: Basic entry with access to the area around the exciting "Sphere" costs almost 900 euros! This also generates criticism among the Formula 1 drivers.

Ferrari ace Charles Leclerc says: "I think that has to change in Las Vegas. We have to be careful not to alienate the fans because of the high prices. We now have some GP weekends where I think the tickets are too expensive."

The five-time GP winner continues: "If a normal fan can no longer afford to go to the race, then we have to take action here."

Drivers such as Max Verstappen and Lando Norris have criticised the striking show factor of the Las Vegas race weekend. But Charles Leclerc puts it into perspective: "Of course, there is a lot of show. But if not here, then where?"



"For me, the fundamental values of the sport must be preserved. But we should utilise the potential of certain venues to showcase Formula 1 as prominently as possible, and Las Vegas is an excellent example of this."



"It's important that we also attract people who don't initially have much to do with racing - and then become fans when they see our cars. If the bottom line is that we attract more spectators, then a little show is fine with me."



"It would be too much for me if we were to organise such a racket at every race. But that's not what we do. A little more show at a few races a year, like in Miami or here in Las Vegas, can't hurt. All in all, Formula 1 is doing a good job here."