Lewis Hamilton: "Give Las Vegas a chance!"

At the opening of the Las Vegas Strip Circuit, the organisers had a whole host of world stars appear, and that was just a taster of what will be going on here before the Grand Prix.

It brings back memories of Austin 2017 and Miami 2023, with driver presentations that were met with controversy from drivers and fans alike.

Tom Garfinkel, General Manager of the Miami Dolphins American football team and Hard Rock Stadium, told me about the Miami GP: "The centrepiece for me has to be a track that promotes exciting sport. The second goal is to create a Disneyland-like atmosphere, because racing is the core, but it's also about the surroundings, the feeling. The fans should get a flavour for the city. We want to stand out." The same applies to Las Vegas.

The FIA has agreed to change the usual procedure before a world championship round "on a case-by-case basis". For Miami, this meant The drivers were introduced individually.



After the typical US show in Austin in 2017 (with the world championship duel between Lewis Hamilton with Mercedes and Sebastian Vettel with Ferrari), many GP fans thought: wasn't that a bit too much?



The Texans stirred things up with the big ladle before the 2017 US Grand Prix, complete with snappy marching music, cheerleaders beaming from ear to ear and an extensive driver presentation by Michael Buffer, the voice of boxing. The interlude by Mr "Let's get ready to rumble" was met with mixed reactions in the Grand Prix paddock.



Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said at the time: "Formula 1 is a marvellous product, and I think it's good when ways and means are sought to present this product in a more glamorous way. I thought pit speaker Michael Buffer and all the bands were a great fit for the US GP and Austin."



The title rivals Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel stood directly opposite each other during the anthem, with only the World Championship trophy between them. The World Championship duel in the centre of attention, that was in a nutshell. Eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt finally gave the green flag for the formation lap and was later also seen on the podium, where he struck the typical lightning bolt pose with winner Hamilton.



The opening show in Las Vegas was a taste of what's to come and seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton said: "People need to realise that at the end of the day we are a business. Even though we obviously want to deliver good sport."



"Basically, America is a huge country, so three races is appropriate, also in view of how interest in the USA has risen sharply. Of course it's all going to be a huge show, of course it's no comparison with traditional venues like Silverstone. But people will come to love our sport over time and we have the privilege of being part of this growth process."



"As far as the whole event and the track are concerned, I can only say - give Las Vegas a chance. I'm not yet sure myself whether we can show good sport here. But nobody should talk it all down here before we've even driven a single metre."