George Russell: "Las Vegas runway? I'm sceptical"

The Las Vegas Strip Circuit is the third longest F1 circuit in the world (after Spa-Francorchamps and Jeddah) and allows speeds in excess of 340 km/h. But does it allow good sport? But does it also allow good sport? George Russell: "I'm sceptical."

We don't need to worry about the show off the track in Las Vegas. Apart from New York, I don't know of any other city that offers more entertainment of any kind. But many a Formula 1 fan wonders: Will the new street circuit called the Las Vegas Strip Circuit also provide good entertainment?

GP winner George Russell has also been asked this question. The Mercedes driver says: "I understand the thinking behind the track layout. But I don't think it's going to be a very enjoyable track for the drivers."

"Ultimately, millions of fans watch us because they want to see an exciting race, with lots of duels and numerous overtaking manoeuvres. I think only long-time fans appreciate the importance of historic circuits like Silverstone or Monaco. Times are changing and we should embrace that."

"But when I look at the track layout, I can't imagine Las Vegas becoming a cult circuit. The idea behind the layout is overtaking manoeuvres. But will we really experience good sport? I'm sceptical."



But why? Russell delves deeper: "Well, we have this long full-throttle passage down the Strip. But because we generally drive with rather flat-trimmed wings, the effect of the adjustable rear wing DRS will be less powerful than on other circuits. At the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, for example, DRS is worth more than half a second down the straight, here it's only a tenth of a second."



"I don't think you can make it so easy for yourself and say - okay, we have a long straight, so the sport is automatically good."



We have two DRS zones on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit. One zone is on Koval Street from turn 4, the second is on the Strip, i.e. Las Vegas Boulevard, after turn 12.