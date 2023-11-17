Las Vegas: Chaos after 10 minutes, two cars broken!

First practice for the Las Vegas Grand Prix on the new Las Vegas Strip Circuit: fastest time for Charles Leclerc, but the session was not resumed after Carlos Sainz' Ferrari broke down.

The first practice session on the new Las Vegas Strip Circuit ends in disgrace: Carlos Sainz' Ferrari came to a halt after a nasty knock, as it turned out the concrete frame of a manhole cover was broken.

The FIA now has to check all the manhole covers and it is not yet clear whether and when the second practice session can be run.

Red flag after barely ten minutes: Carlos Sainz's Ferrari had stopped after a nasty knock to the car. Formula 1 race director Niels Wittich took no chances in having the car, which had come to a standstill at the Paris Casino, removed. The exercise lasted almost ten minutes.

At the same time, Leclerc was ahead of Hülkenberg, then Magnussen and Verstappen. Leclerc now at 1:41 min.

Then the FIA announced that practice would not resume! Incredulous faces among the fans, astonishment in the pit lane too.



Apparently there is a problem with a drain cover, which happens time and again in Formula 1.



The underbody of Sainz's Ferrari has been badly damaged, the suspension is also broken and the survival cell may also be damaged.



Esteban Ocon's Alpine chassis has also been damaged.



Carlos Sainz is fine.



For safety reasons, the FIA had no choice but to cancel the practice session.



Niels Wittich and his team are at the scene of the incident to see what happens next.





1st practice, Las Vegas

01. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:40.909 min

02nd Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +2.537 sec

03. Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +3.352

04. Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +3.488

05. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +4.456

06. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +4.588

07. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +4.915

08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +4.999

09. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +5.884

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +6.238

11. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +7.344

12th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +7.604

13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +7.741

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +7.913

15th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.038

16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, no time

17th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, no time

18th Alex Albon (T), Williams, no time

19th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, no time

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time