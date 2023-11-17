Las Vegas training about to be cancelled: problem not an isolated case

Formula 1 and the International Automobile Federation (FIA) have a problem: a broken concrete frame around a drainage channel is apparently not an isolated incident. It is uncertain whether a second practice session can take place.

The first free practice session for the Las Vegas Grand Prix was over after ten minutes: Carlos Sainz's Ferrari came to a halt after a heavy impact. It later transpired that the Madrilenian had crashed into a manhole cover with a broken concrete surround. The race cars of Ocon (Alpine) and Albon (Williams) were also damaged.

Ferrari spoke of "considerable damage". Pictures showed: underbody broken, suspension broken, possibly also the chassis no longer usable. Alpine confirms that Ocon's chassis will be replaced.

The FIA announced: "During the inspection of Sainz's accident site, it was discovered that the concrete frame of a manhole cover was broken. We now have to check all the manhole covers."

What the FIA does not confirm: More broken frames have probably been found in the process.



The FIA continues: "We are liaising with the local authorities about how much time the necessary work will take."



The second practice session scheduled for midnight (9.00 a.m. in Europe) is in doubt, and it is quite conceivable that it will not be possible to race here in Nevada today!



Because it is not enough to repair or replace broken frames. The experts must also examine how such damage could have occurred in the first place. It is quite possible that there is no quick solution.





1st practice, Las Vegas

01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:40.909 min

02nd Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +2.537 sec

03. Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +3.352

04. Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +3.488

05. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +4.456

06. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +4.588

07. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +4.915

08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +4.999

09. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +5.884

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +6.238

11. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +7.344

12th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +7.604

13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +7.741

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +7.913

15th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.038

16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, no time

17th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, no time

18th Alex Albon (T), Williams, no time

19th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, no time

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time