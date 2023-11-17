Fred Vasseur (Ferrari): "Car broken - unacceptable"

After ten minutes of practice, the engines at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit are silent: three cars are damaged by a broken manhole cover. Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur is fuming.

Instead of glitz and glamour on the new Las Vegas Strip Circuit, disbelieving faces among the visitors, who after ten minutes of driving have nothing more to see in terms of action on the track: Due to a broken manhole cover surround that damaged at least three cars (those of Sainz, Ocon and Albon), the FIA had no other choice - practice was cancelled, continuation uncertain.

Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur says: "The monocoque of Carlos' car is ruined - engine, battery, floor too. That is unacceptable."

The Frenchman continues: "This is costing us a fortune! We really are the losers here. And if there is a second practice session, Carlos will certainly not be able to take part. What's happening here is simply unacceptable for Formula 1."



Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner sums up the mood in the paddock: "We were all so looking forward to racing here on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit. What has happened now is a pity. But there can be no compromises when it comes to safety."





1st practice, Las Vegas

01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:40.909 min

02nd Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +2.537 sec

03. Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +3.352

04. Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +3.488

05. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +4.456

06. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +4.588

07. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +4.915

08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +4.999

09. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +5.884

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +6.238

11. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +7.344

12th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +7.604

13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +7.741

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +7.913

15th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.038

16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, no time

17th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, no time

18th Alex Albon (T), Williams, no time

19th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, no time

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time