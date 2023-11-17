Fred Vasseur (Ferrari): "Car broken - unacceptable"
Instead of glitz and glamour on the new Las Vegas Strip Circuit, disbelieving faces among the visitors, who after ten minutes of driving have nothing more to see in terms of action on the track: Due to a broken manhole cover surround that damaged at least three cars (those of Sainz, Ocon and Albon), the FIA had no other choice - practice was cancelled, continuation uncertain.
Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur says: "The monocoque of Carlos' car is ruined - engine, battery, floor too. That is unacceptable."
The Frenchman continues: "This is costing us a fortune! We really are the losers here. And if there is a second practice session, Carlos will certainly not be able to take part. What's happening here is simply unacceptable for Formula 1."
Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner sums up the mood in the paddock: "We were all so looking forward to racing here on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit. What has happened now is a pity. But there can be no compromises when it comes to safety."
1st practice, Las Vegas
01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:40.909 min
02nd Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +2.537 sec
03. Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +3.352
04. Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +3.488
05. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +4.456
06. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +4.588
07. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +4.915
08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +4.999
09. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +5.884
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +6.238
11. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +7.344
12th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +7.604
13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +7.741
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +7.913
15th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.038
16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, no time
17th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, no time
18th Alex Albon (T), Williams, no time
19th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, no time
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time