Toto Wolff's angry outburst: "Completely ridiculous!"

It is very rare for Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff to lose his cool like this, but after the cancelled first practice session on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit, his nerves are clearly on edge.

Two Formula 1 team bosses had their spigots knocked out in Las Vegas. Firstly, Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur railed about the incident with the broken manhole cover surround and Carlos Sainz's retirement: "The monocoque of Carlos' car is ruined - engine, battery, floor too. That is unacceptable."

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff was then asked whether this was not embarrassing for Formula 1 as the organiser of the Las Vegas GP. The Austrian initially replied: "You have to separate the two. We have a new, exciting track on which we can perform. And then we have a manhole cover surround that has come loose. That didn't just happen in Formula 1, but also in the DTM. That can happen on a new track. It's a shame for the visitors, but it happens."

Jonathan McEvoy from the Daily Mail followed up, describing the incident as a black eye for Formula 1, and Wolff said: "You can't call something like that a black eye. We only have a first practice session here, nobody will be talking about it tomorrow."



Then Wolff gets loud: "That's completely ridiculous! How dare you badmouth an event that sets new standards. You talk about a damn manhole cover coming loose, but we've been through all that before! That's nothing!"



"Have a little respect for the work of the people here, people who are making the sport bigger than ever before. Have you ever written anything good about the sport? Liberty Media has done a great job and we shouldn't moan just because of a manhole cover. I'm sorry for Ferrari and Sainz, but I'm sure the FIA will leave no stone unturned to solve the problem."



"To talk about a black eye for the sport on a Thursday here, at a time when nobody in Europe is watching anyway, really!"





1st practice, Las Vegas

01. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:40.909 min

02 Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +2.537 sec

03. Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +3.352

04. Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +3.488

05. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +4.456

06. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +4.588

07. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +4.915

08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +4.999

09. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +5.884

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +6.238

11. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +7.344

12th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +7.604

13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +7.741

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +7.913

15th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.038

16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, no time

17th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, no time

18th Alex Albon (T), Williams, no time

19th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, no time

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time