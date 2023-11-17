Christian Horner: "We're here all night anyway"

The first free practice session in Las Vegas had to be cancelled because a manhole cover surround broke. The FIA must now inspect the entire track. Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner calls for flexibility in time planning

After the race weekend in Las Vegas opened with great fanfare, the excitement was high ahead of the first practice session on the street circuit. But the fans at the track only got to see the Formula 1 cars for nine minutes before the session was over. The reason for this was a concrete manhole cover that gave way when Carlos Sainz drove over it.

The Spaniard's Ferrari was badly damaged. The race cars of Alpine driver Esteban Ocon and Williams driver Alex Albon were also damaged, with the Frenchman also having to replace his chassis. "The damage is quite extensive," explained Alpine team boss Bruno Famin.

The FIA announced that all the manhole covers on the track now have to be checked. That could take some time. In an interview with Sky Sports F1, the Red Bull Racing team boss therefore demanded that the schedule be adjusted and that the teams be cooperative. "We simply have to be flexible. It's a shame for the fans who have come to see the cars."

"But safety comes first. We have to get it right and I hope it won't take too long," added the Briton, who suggested that if the second practice session is cancelled: "Then we'll have to extend the third practice session or react in some other way. I think we will find a solution. We're here all night anyway. So why shouldn't we race at two o'clock in the morning, everyone in Europe can watch."

1st practice, Las Vegas

01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:40.909 min

02. Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +2.537 sec

03. Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +3.352

04. Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +3.488

05. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +4.456

06. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +4.588

07. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +4.915

08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +4.999

09. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +5.884

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +6.238

11. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +7.344

12th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +7.604

13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +7.741

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +7.913

15th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.038

16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, no time

17th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, no time

18th Alex Albon (T), Williams, no time

19th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, no time

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time