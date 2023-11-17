Las Vegas: 2nd training session uncertain, race against time

The Las Vegas Strip Circuit is working feverishly to be able to offer the fans a second training session. But the professionals are slowly running out of time. Many fans have left the track.

After the first practice session was cancelled, the FIA has confirmed: Second practice could not start at midnight as planned (i.e. 9.00 am in Europe).

Work is currently being carried out on numerous manhole covers (referred to as water valves by the organisers) and information varies as to how many areas we are talking about here that need to be repaired. Apparently there are 160 such drains, thirty to forty of which need to be repaired.

Fans are posting videos online showing experts at work. Apparently, they are working with quick-hardening concrete. It remains to be seen whether this will solve the problem in the long term. The teams are getting nervous. Two cars are already broken.

There is talk that a second practice session will be extended from the normal 60 to 90 minutes. But Formula 1 does not have endless time. It has been agreed with the city that the track should be open from two o'clock (11.00 a.m. in Europe) and open to normal traffic from four o'clock in the morning.



In the meantime, many disappointed fans have already left the circuit. Not a good first day for the prestigious Formula 1 event in the glitzy city of Las Vegas.



Ferrari confirms that a new car is being built for Carlos Sainz and the mechanics have long been at work. Esteban Ocon (Alpine) is also getting a new monocoque.



The FIA's technical experts have instructed all racing teams to inspect their cars for any damage.



Spectator videos on the internet show the force with which Sainz's Ferrari must have been literally slashed open and spun out in a tail of fire - fortunately nothing happened to the Spaniard.